Presley Gerber, the "Hot Felon," and More Channeled Grease at Philipp Plein's Fashion Show

If there is one thing you can always count on from a Philipp Plein runway show, is that you'll definitely get, well, a show. In the past six months, the showman has presented a whole-hearted America-themed spectacle at the New York Public Library, followed by a pool-side soiree in the South of France during the height of the Cannes Film Festival. For his spring menswear show, the designer was thinking a bit more retro; specifically, the hot-wheeling, smoke-puffing days of Grease. Plein enlisted more than $10 million worth of super fancy cars, stuntman performing tricks on motorbikes, and some very real flames to set the backdrop of his collection, which saw Presley Gerber, Jeremy Meeks, Will Peltz, Winnie Harlow, Cindy Bruna, and more doing their best Danny and Sandy impressions. As for the clothes, imagine what the summer-loving couple may have worn had they been mistakenly transported into the Fast and the Furious franchise (to wit, the collection's official hashtag was #PleinFastAndGlorious): skinny jeans, leather, and plenty of skin. Here, a look at backstage before the extravaganza.
Backstage before the presentation of Philipp Plein&#39;s Spring/Summer &#39;18 men&#39;s collection presented in Milan.
Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Philipp PleinPresley GerberMens Spring 2018