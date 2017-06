If there is one thing you can always count on from a Philipp Plein runway show, is that you'll definitely get, well, a show. In the past six months, the showman has presented a whole-hearted America-themed spectacle at the New York Public Library, followed by a pool-side soiree in the South of France during the height of the Cannes Film Festival. For his spring menswear show, the designer was thinking a bit more retro; specifically, the hot-wheeling, smoke-puffing days of Grease. Plein enlisted more than $10 million worth of super fancy cars, stuntman performing tricks on motorbikes, and some very real flames to set the backdrop of his collection, which saw Presley Gerber , Jeremy Meeks, Will Peltz, Winnie Harlow, Cindy Bruna, and more doing their best Danny and Sandy impressions. As for the clothes, imagine what the summer-loving couple may have worn had they been mistakenly transported into the Fast and the Furious franchise (to wit, the collection's official hashtag was #PleinFastAndGlorious): skinny jeans, leather, and plenty of skin. Here, a look at backstage before the extravaganza.