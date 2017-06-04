The German designer Philipp Plein is no stranger to spectacle: Among his recent runway shenanigans are tapping Paris Hilton to star in his controversially titled spring 2017 carnival extravaganza, Alice in Ghettoland, and taking his bow at men's week in Milan by racing down the runway on a motorcycle. So it came as something as a surprise that, to debut his resort 2018 collection, Plein decided to simply stay at home, instead inviting the Cannes crowd to his nearby villa. Not that it was at all a staid affair: Hilton and a barefoot Winnie Harlow were just some of the models prowling the premises, known as La Jungle du Roi, with Harlow even falling victim to the spray can of Alec Monopoly, the L.A. graffiti artist Alec Monopoly whom Plein collaborated with this season, while making her rounds on the pool-surrounded runway. See what else Plein has been getting up to lately with his culture diet , here.

First thing you read in the morning:

CNN.com.

Books on your bedside table right now:

Sun Tzu's The Art of War.

The TV show keeping you up at night:

Prison Break.

Last movie you saw in theaters:

La La Land .

Last thing you saw at the theater:

Sleep No More .

Last piece of art you bought, or ogled:

One of Alec’s sculptures that he recently presented at the Cannes show.

Last museum exhibition that you loved:

Jeff Koons .

Release you’re most eagerly anticipating:

The next season of Prison Break .

Last clothing item you purchased:

Vintage sneakers.

Last song you had on repeat:

" Big Boo " by Kill Jill with Killer Mike and Jeezy.

Last concert you saw live:

Kylie Minogue in Monte Carlo.

Favorite social media accounts to follow:

@alecmonopoly .

Last thing you do before you go to bed:

Kiss my girlfriend good night.

