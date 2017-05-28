View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Kylie Minogue's Personal Style Has Always Been Unabashedly Flashy—And That's What Makes It Great

Australian singer and actress Kylie Minogue is perhaps best known in the United States for her hit song “Cant Get You Out of My Head” that dominated the charts in the early 2000’s. To the rest of the world, she is known as the definitive “Princess of Pop.” With a music career spanning over 25 years, the Grammy-winning Minogue has spawned countless radio hits world-wide, sold over 80 million albums and has had world tours with stops everywhere from South Africa to Las Vegas. Along the way Kylie has become something of a fashion fixture herself, with costumes designed by Dolce and Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, and Jean Paul Gaultier, to name a only a few. Much like her glittering pop anthems, Minogue’s ensembles often tow the line between sexy and saccharine. From gold lamé hot pants and bedazzled early Aughts mini-dresses to elegant evening gowns, one thing can be certain: Minogue always supplies the pop star sparkle. In celebration of her birthday today, browse through the ever-changing style of the ultimate pop star from Down Under.
Kylie Minogue got her start on the hit soap opera Neighbors; here, see her as a epitome of '80s fashion in an off the shoulder top and big, big hair. 1980.

With a leopard-print baby doll dress and barrel curl up-do, Minogue was ready to take on a new decade of fashion. 1989.

Minogue at a party at the Regine in Paris. With pigtails and lace-up boots, the singer is worlds away from the over the top club queen glamour that she will soon become known for. 1993.

A redhead, Versace-clad Minogue at a book launch for Gianni Versace in London. 1995.

At the Brit Awards in a prim pink chiffon gown and scarf where she was introduced to the stage by RuPaul. 1997.

At an event celebrating her wildly successful album “Light Years," sporting a solid gold jumpsuit. 2000.

At the European MTV awards in a pair of blue vinyl pants and black corset top, displaying early 2000’s excess at its best. 2001.

Minogue at the Studio NJR Music Awards wearing a sheer top with a colored bra underneath and plaid mini skirt. Strappy stilettos complete the look. 2002.

At WBLI’s Summer Jam concert event wearing every early Aughts trend at once—complete with fedora—to great effect. 2002.

At the 2003 Grammy Awards wearing a strapless Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

At the Grammy's the following year, where she won for Best Dance Musical recording wearing a tiered pale pink mini-dress and heels. 2004.

At the London Music Trust awards celebrating her tenth studio album X in an embellished bronze tulle gown. 2007.

After recovering from breast cancer, the singer sports a new short crop haircut and black Dolce & Gabbana dress at a dinner in Milan. 2006.

Minogue chose a cream-colored gown emblazoned with stars to receive her OBE from Prince Charles for services to music. 2008.

Hosting the 2009 Brit Awards wearing a white Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture dress.

Wearing a metallic, silver and gold ombre mini-dress for the launch of her home goods line in London. 2009.

arriving at the Christian Dior Spring 2010 Haute Couture fashion show in Paris wearing a checked skirt-suit by the house.

Performing while wearing a Grecian goddess inspired look by Dolce and Gabbana for her "Aphrodite" world tour. 2011.

. Arriving in Tokyo wearing a chic, pared-down lined look with a safari hat. 2011.

Wearing a diaphanous red Emilio Pucci gown at the amFAR’s Cinema Against AIDs gala at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc. 2012.

Minogue attends the Met Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition wearing a Moschino gown. 2013.

Wearing a metallic red body con dress at G-A-Y Club in London for a promotional event for her album Kiss Me Once. 2014.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars party wearing a lilac Haute Couture confection by Ralph & Russo.

A frosted blonde Minogue at Bocelli and Zanetti Night in Italy wearing a black-lace dress with colorful floral appliques by Dolce & Gabbana. 2016.

Minogue at the premiere of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in London in a dramatic crimson gown by Roberto Cavalli. 2016.

At the Fall 2017 Elsa Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show in a golden sun embellished sheath dress by the house.

Minogue is the image of casual French Girl chic at an art opening in Paris. 2017.

