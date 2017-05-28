Kylie Minogue is perhaps best known in America for her hit song “Cant Get You Out of My Head.” To the rest of the world, she is known as the definitive “Princess of Pop.” With a music career spanning over 25 years, the Grammy-winning Minogue has spawned countless radio hits world-wide, sold over 80 million albums, and has had world tours with stops everywhere from South Africa to Las Vegas. Her 2023 viral song “Padam Padam” has seemingly reignited her career for the umpteenth time—it’s become her highest charting singles globally in years and the subject of countless memes.

Along the way Minogue has become something of a fashion fixture herself, with on stage looks designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, and Jean Paul Gaultier, to name a few. Much like her glittering pop anthems, Minogue’s ensembles often toe the line between sexy and saccharine. From gold lamé hot pants and bedazzled early Aughts mini-dresses to elegant evening gowns, one thing can be certain: Minogue always supplies the pop star sparkle. Below, browse through the ever-changing style of the ultimate pop star from Down Under.

2023: Miu Miu Runway Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Minogue traded her usual sequins and bright colors for a black mini dress and coordinating overcoat during Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show.

2022: Mugler Runway Show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Mugler runway show in Paris, Minogue stunned in a body-hugging black dress with corset-style detailing at the waist.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Attending the Elvis premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Minogue went with a black Versace dress that featured a sheer bodice.

2018: Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sequins is a running thread throughout many of Minogue’s looks both on and off the carpet. For the Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards in 2018, Minogue donned a glittering silver dress by British brand Temperley.

2016: BRIT Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The Australian star matched her midi Dolce & Gabbana gown with a coordinating top hat and statement green heels at the BRIT Awards.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Minogue chose a lilac couture confection by Ralph & Russo for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2014: Met Gala Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Australian artist wore a beaded Marchesa tulle gown with gold detailing for the 2014 Met Gala.

2013: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Minogue attended the 2013 Met Gala for the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ exhibition wearing a black and white Moschino gown.

2009: BRIT Awards Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images The singer hosted the 2009 Brit Awards wearing a white Jean Paul Gaultier couture dress.

2004: MTV Europe Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Minogue continued her streak of chiffon dresses at the MTV Europe Awards where she wore a pale pink number that featured an embellished corset-style bustier.

2004: Grammy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2004 Grammy Awards, where she won for Best Dance Musical recording, Minogue sported a tiered pale pink mini dress and heels.

2003: Grammy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Minogue wore a strapless Givenchy couture gown to the 2003 Grammy Awards.

2000: MTV Europe Music Awards Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The singer chose a patterned Julien MacDonald dress, which featured a daring slit and cutout at the back, for the MTV Europe Awards.

1999: Lenny Premiere Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images Minogue kept it simple with a satin little black dress at the London premiere of Lenny.

1997: BRIT Awards Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Minogue donned a prim pink chiffon gown and scarf at the 1997 Brit Awards where she was introduced to the stage by RuPaul.

1995: Gianni Versace Book Launch Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Minogue chose a green dress with a floral motif during Gianni Versace’s book launch in London.

1991: London Fashion Awards Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Australian songstress sported a black and white striped dress to the London Fashion Awards in 1991.

1990: MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/Archive Photos/Getty Images Kylie Minogue attended the 1990 Video Music Awards with Australian singer Michael Hutchence wearing a black leotard with tights.