Kylie Minogue is perhaps best known in America for her hit song “Cant Get You Out of My Head.” To the rest of the world, she is known as the definitive “Princess of Pop.” With a music career spanning over 25 years, the Grammy-winning Minogue has spawned countless radio hits world-wide, sold over 80 million albums, and has had world tours with stops everywhere from South Africa to Las Vegas. Her 2023 viral song “Padam Padam” has seemingly reignited her career for the umpteenth time—it’s become her highest charting singles globally in years and the subject of countless memes.
Along the way Minogue has become something of a fashion fixture herself, with on stage looks designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, and Jean Paul Gaultier, to name a few. Much like her glittering pop anthems, Minogue’s ensembles often toe the line between sexy and saccharine. From gold lamé hot pants and bedazzled early Aughts mini-dresses to elegant evening gowns, one thing can be certain: Minogue always supplies the pop star sparkle. Below, browse through the ever-changing style of the ultimate pop star from Down Under.