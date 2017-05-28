STYLE EVOLUTION

Kylie Minogue’s Best Red Carpet Style: From Early Aughts Minis to Runway Pulls

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Kylie Minogue during The 46th Annual Grammy Awards.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is perhaps best known in America for her hit song “Cant Get You Out of My Head.” To the rest of the world, she is known as the definitive “Princess of Pop.” With a music career spanning over 25 years, the Grammy-winning Minogue has spawned countless radio hits world-wide, sold over 80 million albums, and has had world tours with stops everywhere from South Africa to Las Vegas. Her 2023 viral song “Padam Padam” has seemingly reignited her career for the umpteenth time—it’s become her highest charting singles globally in years and the subject of countless memes.

Along the way Minogue has become something of a fashion fixture herself, with on stage looks designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Karl Lagerfeld, and Jean Paul Gaultier, to name a few. Much like her glittering pop anthems, Minogue’s ensembles often toe the line between sexy and saccharine. From gold lamé hot pants and bedazzled early Aughts mini-dresses to elegant evening gowns, one thing can be certain: Minogue always supplies the pop star sparkle. Below, browse through the ever-changing style of the ultimate pop star from Down Under.

2023: Miu Miu Runway Show
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Minogue traded her usual sequins and bright colors for a black mini dress and coordinating overcoat during Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2023 show.

2022: Mugler Runway Show
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Mugler runway show in Paris, Minogue stunned in a body-hugging black dress with corset-style detailing at the waist.

2021: Cannes Film Festival
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Attending the Elvis premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Minogue went with a black Versace dress that featured a sheer bodice.

2018: Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards
David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sequins is a running thread throughout many of Minogue’s looks both on and off the carpet. For the Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards in 2018, Minogue donned a glittering silver dress by British brand Temperley.

2016: BRIT Awards
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Australian star matched her midi Dolce & Gabbana gown with a coordinating top hat and statement green heels at the BRIT Awards.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Minogue chose a lilac couture confection by Ralph & Russo for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2014: Met Gala
Karwai Tang/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Australian artist wore a beaded Marchesa tulle gown with gold detailing for the 2014 Met Gala.

2013: Met Gala
Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Minogue attended the 2013 Met Gala for the ‘PUNK: Chaos to Couture’ exhibition wearing a black and white Moschino gown.

2009: BRIT Awards
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer hosted the 2009 Brit Awards wearing a white Jean Paul Gaultier couture dress.

2004: MTV Europe Awards
Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Minogue continued her streak of chiffon dresses at the MTV Europe Awards where she wore a pale pink number that featured an embellished corset-style bustier.

2004: Grammy Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2004 Grammy Awards, where she won for Best Dance Musical recording, Minogue sported a tiered pale pink mini dress and heels.

2003: Grammy Awards
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Minogue wore a strapless Givenchy couture gown to the 2003 Grammy Awards.

2000: MTV Europe Music Awards
Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The singer chose a patterned Julien MacDonald dress, which featured a daring slit and cutout at the back, for the MTV Europe Awards.

1999: Lenny Premiere
Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty Images

Minogue kept it simple with a satin little black dress at the London premiere of Lenny.

1997: BRIT Awards
Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Minogue donned a prim pink chiffon gown and scarf at the 1997 Brit Awards where she was introduced to the stage by RuPaul.

1995: Gianni Versace Book Launch
Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images

Minogue chose a green dress with a floral motif during Gianni Versace’s book launch in London.

1991: London Fashion Awards
Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Australian songstress sported a black and white striped dress to the London Fashion Awards in 1991.

1990: MTV Video Music Awards
Jeff Kravitz/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue attended the 1990 Video Music Awards with Australian singer Michael Hutchence wearing a black leotard with tights.

This article was originally published on