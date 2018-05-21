Eye Candy

Audrey Hepburn Meets Debbie Harry at Photo London 2018

As with last year's edition, which resurrected moments like when Robert Mapplethorpe shot a young Karl Lagerfeld, the 3-year-old Photo London fair again proved to be wise beyond its years this past weekend by uniting photography's icons with its upstarts. Photos like that of Audrey Hepburn swathed in Valentino of course fell in the former camp, as did more unabashed drama provided by masters like Horst P. Horst and Guy Bourdin. That's not to say the only glamour is found on Park Avenue: Steve Schapiro proved as much in his storied series of Andy Warhol and his Factory associates. Meanwhile, contemporary photographers like India's Arko Datto, for one, eschewed glamour completely in order to shine a spotlight on the travails of those whose South Asian hometowns line the world's largest delta, where climate change's cyclones are now a part of daily life. And over at the satellite fair Packham 24, up-and-comer Valeria Cherchi showcased part of her series about the 162 people whom Sardinian bandits kidnapped for ransom between 1960 and 1997. From fact to strange fiction, take in all of the fair's highlights, including Kate Moss dancing atop a dinner table, here.
Gian Paolo Barbieri, Audrey Hepburn Valentino Roma, 1969; on view at Photo London 2018.
Courtesy of 29 ARTS IN PROGRESS Gallery
1/19

Gian Paolo Barbieri, Audrey Hepburn Valentino Roma, 1969; on view at Photo London 2018.

© The Guy Bourdin Estate 2018, courtesy of Louise Alexander Gallery
2/19

Guy Bourdin, Egoiste, 1987; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Valeria Cherchi
3/19

Valeria Cherchi, from the series Some of you killed Luisa, 2016-ongoing; on view at Packham 24 2018.

© Horst Estate, courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
4/19

Horst P. Horst, Park Avenue Fashion, New York, 1962; on view at Photo London 2018.

Janette Beckman, courtesy of the Fahey/Klein Gallery
5/19

Janette Beckman, Debbie Harry, London, 1981; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Rie Yamada
6/19

Rie Yamada, from the series Familie werden, 2017; on view at Peckham 24 2018.

Steve Schapiro, courtsey of the Fahey/Klein Gallery
7/19

Steve Schapiro, Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick and Entourage Two, New York, 1965; on view at Photo London 2018.

© William Helburn, courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
8/19

William Helburn, Red Canoe: Barbara Mullen, 1957; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Arthur Elgort, courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
9/19

Arthur Elgort, Patti Hansen, Lisa Taylor, and Beverly Johnson, San Francisco, 1976; on view at Photo London 2018.

© The Guy Bourdin Estate 2018, courtesy of Louise Alexander Gallery
10/19

Guy Bourdin, Vogue France, Yves Saint Laurent, 1963; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Center for Creative Photography at the University of Arizona, courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
11/19

Louse Dahl-Wolfe, Night Bather, 1939; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Arko Datto, courtesy of East Wing
12/19

Arko Datto, A transgender person travels back home by boat after a money-collecting effort in the Sundarbans, from the series Shunyo Raja, or Kings of a Bereft Land, 2017; on view at Photo London 2018.

Courtesy of Martin Asbæk Gallery
13/19

Trine Søndergaard, Søndergaard, 2016; on view at Photo London 2018.

Courtesy of 29 ARTS IN PROGRESS gallery
14/19

Gian Paolo Barbieri, Hommage à Hans Holbein, Vivienne Westwood, London, 1997; on view at Photo London 2018.

© David LaChapelle, courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
15/19

David LaChapelle, Collapse in a Garden, 1995; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Center for Creative Photography at the University of Arizona, courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
16/19

Louise Dahl-Wolfe, Jean Patchett, Granada, Spain, 1953; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Arthur Elgort, courtesy of Staley-Wise Gallery, New York
17/19

Arthur Elgort, Kate Moss at Café Lipp, Paris, Vogue Italia, 1993; on view at Photo London 2018.

© Elina Brotherus, courtesy of Camara Oscura Galeria de Arte, Madrid
18/19

Elina Brotherus, Flux Harpsichord Concert, 2017; on view at Photo London 2018.

Courtesy of Peter Fetterman Gallery
19/19

Richard Corman, Jean Michel Basquiat for L’Uomo Vogue, 1984; on view at Photo London 2018.

Keywords

Eye CandyPhoto LondonPhotographyArthur ElgortAudrey HepburnDebbie Harry