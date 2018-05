Audrey Hepburn Meets Debbie Harry at Photo London 2018

As with last year's edition, which resurrected moments like when Robert Mapplethorpe shot a young Karl Lagerfeld , the 3-year-old Photo London fair again proved to be wise beyond its years this past weekend by uniting photography's icons with its upstarts . Photos like that of Audrey Hepburn swathed in Valentino of course fell in the former camp, as did more unabashed drama provided by masters like Horst P. Horst and Guy Bourdin . That's not to say the only glamour is found on Park Avenue: Steve Schapiro proved as much in his storied series of Andy Warhol and his Factory associates. Meanwhile, contemporary photographers like India's Arko Datto, for one, eschewed glamour completely in order to shine a spotlight on the travails of those whose South Asian hometowns line the world's largest delta, where climate change's cyclones are now a part of daily life. And over at the satellite fair Packham 24, up-and-comer Valeria Cherchi showcased part of her series about the 162 people whom Sardinian bandits kidnapped for ransom between 1960 and 1997. From fact to strange fiction, take in all of the fair 's highlights, including Kate Moss dancing atop a dinner table, here.