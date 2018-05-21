Audrey Hepburn Meets Debbie Harry at Photo London 2018

Gian Paolo Barbieri, Audrey Hepburn Valentino Roma, 1969; on view at Photo London 2018.
Guy Bourdin, Egoiste, 1987; on view at Photo London 2018.
Valeria Cherchi, from the series Some of you killed Luisa, 2016-ongoing; on view at Packham 24 2018.
Horst P. Horst, Park Avenue Fashion, New York, 1962; on view at Photo London 2018.
Janette Beckman, Debbie Harry, London, 1981; on view at Photo London 2018.
Rie Yamada, from the series Familie werden, 2017; on view at Peckham 24 2018.
Steve Schapiro, Andy Warhol, Edie Sedgwick and Entourage Two, New York, 1965; on view at Photo London 2018.
William Helburn, Red Canoe: Barbara Mullen, 1957; on view at Photo London 2018.
Arthur Elgort, Patti Hansen, Lisa Taylor, and Beverly Johnson, San Francisco, 1976; on view at Photo London 2018.
Guy Bourdin, Vogue France, Yves Saint Laurent, 1963; on view at Photo London 2018.
Louse Dahl-Wolfe, Night Bather, 1939; on view at Photo London 2018.
Arko Datto, A transgender person travels back home by boat after a money-collecting effort in the Sundarbans, from the series Shunyo Raja, or Kings of a Bereft Land, 2017; on view at Photo London 2018.
Trine Søndergaard, Søndergaard, 2016; on view at Photo London 2018.
Gian Paolo Barbieri, Hommage à Hans Holbein, Vivienne Westwood, London, 1997; on view at Photo London 2018.
David LaChapelle, Collapse in a Garden, 1995; on view at Photo London 2018.
Louise Dahl-Wolfe, Jean Patchett, Granada, Spain, 1953; on view at Photo London 2018.
Arthur Elgort, Kate Moss at Café Lipp, Paris, Vogue Italia, 1993; on view at Photo London 2018.
Elina Brotherus, Flux Harpsichord Concert, 2017; on view at Photo London 2018.
Richard Corman, Jean Michel Basquiat for L’Uomo Vogue, 1984; on view at Photo London 2018.