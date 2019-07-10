For her submission, Centro de la Imagen student Ana Blumenkron took the female-focused prompt beyond the work itself. "My whole crew first of all was female only, even the studio I used is run by a woman, hair, styling, makeup photo assistant, model—everyone was female," she said. The photos of model Fernanda Alvarez are striking in their vibrant colors, which were inspired by plastic tablecloths in Mexican restaurants. "I have a very clean and elegant style, very much focused in portraiture; even though I'm shooting fashion or beauty, I always approach the subject or object as a portrait," she said. "I love using wide angle for vertical shots because that was the first thing I was told no to do when I first started working in magazines."
By her own admission, Daniela Constantini Birstrain likes to create "dark and poetic photographs." Originally from Mexico, she studied at the International Center for Photography in New York, and currently lives in Switzerland—all places which have informed her art. "I allow myself to feel when something or someone calls out to me in silence and asks to be photographed. I love walking the streets of Bern and going into flower shops, food markets, and second-hand stores," she said. "Suddenly there is a flower that I can envision in a photograph and all the other pieces start building in my mind. I just allow myself to feel and connect with the space I am in. This is a cycle that never really stops, there is always, always, someone or something that will call out to me and I will always listen."
"Photography is not merely a means of expressing visual beauty, but a meaningful presence that must convey meaning through meaning and implicit parables," said Chung-Ang University student Park. Dabin. For her submission, Dabin photographed two "twin"-like women, meant to symbolize the relationship between North and South Korea. "I wanted to raise questions about the social perceptions of the dichotomous judgment about all parts, through various behaviors of models that are similar in appearance, but different," she said. "In the case of the series, it is an attempt to solve stereotypes based on South Korea and North Korea."
A student at the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, Gango Lang took home this year's big prize—a 10,000 euro grant, as well as creative commission—for her series Second Self-Introduction, which incorporates geometrical shapes and different materials over the traditional portrait of a woman.
"While reading the Dior brief, I was immediately enthusiastic by the mention 'color,' which is an aspect I am particularly sensitive to in my work," said Elsa Leydier, a local student from the Arles school, now based in Rio de Janeiro. "I decided to make portraits of women, by using colored plastic bags between my lenses and my models. The plastics bags, which are for me a metaphor of our consumption society in which beauty and femininity became buyable, just like any other consumption good, hide the beauty of the models' faces, but at the same time they could look as accessories or veils that would be part of their beauty. I wanted to show the paradox of the way we see and apprehend beauty in our current society."
Rather than submit a still series, Kyoto University of Art and Design student Hinako Meiji stood out by presenting a short film inspired by Frank Kafka's "The Metamorphosis" "t seemed that there was something in common between the protagonist Gregor Samsa and women, and I decided to challenge this subject,"Meiji said.
Yurina Okada, a student at the Kyoto University of Art and Design, took the project to find a deeper connection with the model she was shooting. "The girls who became models change expression according to the environment and feelings at that time," she said. "I left the moment in the photos that seems so delicate and disappearing."
A graduate of ENSP Arles, Rosalie Parent showed a series of portraits of women, with their faces cut out to reveal old advertisements, meant to prompt the question of what it means to be an ideal woman.
"The scenes are dark and the colors are deep," Ana Pinto said of her photographs. Her portrait series uses light of familiar objects (think: the glow of a TV) to illuminate her subjects. "The feeling of nostalgia wrapped up in anxieties about the future," the Royal Academy of Arts student said of her inspiration. "Technological progress, desire, and the search for happiness."
Patrick Selemani, of the Market Photo Workshop in Johannesburg, uses his work to celebrate the women of South Africa. His style of work features straight-on portraits, often vibrant in details, that are meant to highlight the modernity of a woman.
