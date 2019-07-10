For her submission, Centro de la Imagen student Ana Blumenkron took the female-focused prompt beyond the work itself. "My whole crew first of all was female only, even the studio I used is run by a woman, hair, styling, makeup photo assistant, model—everyone was female," she said. The photos of model Fernanda Alvarez are striking in their vibrant colors, which were inspired by plastic tablecloths in Mexican restaurants. "I have a very clean and elegant style, very much focused in portraiture; even though I'm shooting fashion or beauty, I always approach the subject or object as a portrait," she said. "I love using wide angle for vertical shots because that was the first thing I was told no to do when I first started working in magazines."

Photo courtesy of Ana Blumenkron with authorization of use for Christian Dior Parfums