It feels like we’ve only just gotten around to appreciating this year’s Pirelli calendar , which saw Tim Walker reimagine Alice in Wonderland with an all-black cast, but the Italian company has already handed over the reins to a new photographer for 2019: Albert Watson, who endeavored to find a fresh take on his past portraiture of everyone from Alfred Hitchcock to Steve Jobs to the ‘90s supers by approaching each shot as a film still. After paring the cast down to just four women— Julia Garner Laetitia Casta , and Gigi Hadid —and their scene companions, he got to work dreaming up each of their dreamy narratives and directing each of them as actors. (Copeland, whom he cast as a stripper, in fact did her job so well that the owner of the strip club where they shot in Miami attempted to hire her, asking if she was a local.) Meanwhile, up in New York, Alexander Wang got to accompany Hadid in pretending to watch RuPaul's Drag Race while they took refuge in a penthouse—and discover that she has the same knack as her sister Bella for falling asleep almost as soon as a 15-minute break is announced on set. Before the full calendar rolls out later this year, join them all with a look behind the scenes, here.