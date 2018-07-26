Coming Attractions

Go Behind the Scenes of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar with Gigi Hadid

It feels like we’ve only just gotten around to appreciating this year’s Pirelli calendar, which saw Tim Walker reimagine Alice in Wonderland with an all-black cast, but the Italian company has already handed over the reins to a new photographer for 2019: Albert Watson, who endeavored to find a fresh take on his past portraiture of everyone from Alfred Hitchcock to Steve Jobs to the ‘90s supers by approaching each shot as a film still. After paring the cast down to just four women—Julia Garner, Misty Copeland, Laetitia Casta, and Gigi Hadid—and their scene companions, he got to work dreaming up each of their dreamy narratives and directing each of them as actors. (Copeland, whom he cast as a stripper, in fact did her job so well that the owner of the strip club where they shot in Miami attempted to hire her, asking if she was a local.) Meanwhile, up in New York, Alexander Wang got to accompany Hadid in pretending to watch RuPaul's Drag Race while they took refuge in a penthouse—and discover that she has the same knack as her sister Bella for falling asleep almost as soon as a 15-minute break is announced on set. Before the full calendar rolls out later this year, join them all with a look behind the scenes, here.
Julia Garner on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.
Courtesy of Pirelli
Julia Garner on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Julia Garner on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Julia Garner on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Julia Garner on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Julia Garner on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Alexander Wang and Gigi Hadid at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, behind the scenes of their 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Gigi Hadid at the Carlyle Hotel in New York with the photographer Albert Watson, behind the scenes of her shoot for the 2019 Pirelli calendar.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Gigi Hadid at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Gigi Hadid at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Alexander Wang and Gigi Hadid at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, behind the scenes of their 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Gigi Hadid at the Carlyle Hotel in New York with the photographer Albert Watson, behind the scenes of her shoot for the 2019 Pirelli calendar.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Calvin Royal III on set in Miami, behind the scenes of their 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Misty Copeland and the photographer Albert Watson on set in a strip club in Miami, behind the scenes of the 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Misty Copeland and Calvin Royal III on set in Miami, behind the scenes of their 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Sergei Polunin on set in Miami, behind the scenes of his 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Laetitia Casta and Sergei Polunin on set in Miami, behind the scenes of their 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Laetitia Casta on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

Courtesy of Pirelli
Laetitia Casta on set in Miami, behind the scenes of her 2019 Pirelli calendar shoot with the photographer Albert Watson.

