Street Style

Pitchfork Music Festival 2018: The Best Festival Style Was Practical and Utilitarian

Pitchfork is not Coachella, where sunny skies are practically guaranteed, nor is it Lollapalooza, the Windy City’s other large outdoor gathering. Pitchfork is for the real die-hard fanatics of good music, who are willing to stand out in the rain for hours just to get a glimpse at legends like Lauryn Hill and Chaka Khan, or newcomers like Tierra Whack. This year, the people of Pitchfork did not let the impending doom and gloom of the rain get them down, nor did they let it shake up their style for the coolest music festival in Chicago. Festival attendees worked with the forecast rather than against it, and in typical utilitarian fashion, turned up in some colorful, water-resistant patterns, easing us into a late-summer and early fall aesthetic. Think less flower crowns and fringe, and more rain jackets and jumpsuits. Here, take a look at some of our favorite festival style looks.
and
Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.
Sam Keeler
1/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
2/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
3/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
4/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
5/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
6/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
7/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
8/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
9/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
10/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
11/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
12/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
13/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
14/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
15/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
16/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
17/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
18/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Sam Keeler
19/19

Street style at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Illinois on Friday, July 20th. Photo by Samantha Keeler for W Magazine.

Keywords

PitchforkPitchfork Music FestivalStreet StyleChicago