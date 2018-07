Pitchfork is not Coachella , where sunny skies are practically guaranteed, nor is it Lollapalooza, the Windy City’s other large outdoor gathering. Pitchfork is for the real die-hard fanatics of good music, who are willing to stand out in the rain for hours just to get a glimpse at legends like Lauryn Hill and Chaka Khan, or newcomers like Tierra Whack. This year, the people of Pitchfork did not let the impending doom and gloom of the rain get them down, nor did they let it shake up their style for the coolest music festival in Chicago. Festival attendees worked with the forecast rather than against it, and in typical utilitarian fashion, turned up in some colorful, water-resistant patterns, easing us into a late-summer and early fall aesthetic. Think less flower crowns and fringe, and more rain jackets and jumpsuits. Here, take a look at some of our favorite festival style looks.