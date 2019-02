After two seasons of staging its show in Paris, Proenza Schouler solidified its comeback to New York Fashion Week on Monday afternoon, filling out the gap left by Alexander Wang and other signature New York brands that opted not to show their collections for fall/winter 2019. In contrast to the metallics, tie-dye, and denim that characterized Proenza Schouler’s return to New York last season, this time around it was all about the basics, as evidenced not just by their color palette—a few beiges and mustard yellows, but mostly black—but by slight reworking of essentials like trenchcoats and pleated skirts and dresses. Inspired in part by the late, great conceptual artist Sol LeWitt , the designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez snuck his influence into surprising places, making the case that only Proenza Schouler could make armpit cutouts look chic. Head backstage and onto the runway with models like Julia Nobis Saskia de Brauw , and Binx Walton for a closer look at the collection, featuring square-toed boots and understated leather moto jackets, here.