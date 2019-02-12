Fashion Week

Proenza Schouler Channels Sol LeWitt for Fall 2019 Collection

After two seasons of staging its show in Paris, Proenza Schouler solidified its comeback to New York Fashion Week on Monday afternoon, filling out the gap left by Alexander Wang and other signature New York brands that opted not to show their collections for fall/winter 2019. In contrast to the metallics, tie-dye, and denim that characterized Proenza Schouler’s return to New York last season, this time around it was all about the basics, as evidenced not just by their color palette—a few beiges and mustard yellows, but mostly black—but by slight reworking of essentials like trenchcoats and pleated skirts and dresses. Inspired in part by the late, great conceptual artist Sol LeWitt, the designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez snuck his influence into surprising places, making the case that only Proenza Schouler could make armpit cutouts look chic. Head backstage and onto the runway with models like Julia Nobis, Saskia de Brauw, and Binx Walton for a closer look at the collection, featuring square-toed boots and understated leather moto jackets, here.
On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.
SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
1/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
2/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
3/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
4/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
5/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
6/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
7/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
8/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
10/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
11/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
12/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
13/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
14/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
15/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
16/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
17/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
18/32

Backstage at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
19/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
20/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
21/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
22/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
23/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
24/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
25/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
26/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
27/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
28/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
29/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
30/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
31/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
32/32

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion Week, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

Keywords

Proenza SchoulerFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekBackstage