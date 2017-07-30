Bella Hadid, Giampaolo Sgura, and Miguel Arnau after a day of shooting in Puglia, Italy, May 2016.
After finishing her photo shoot with Irina Shayk and Anna Dello Russo for Vogue Japan, Bella Hadid made time for a quick dip in the crystal waters of Puglia, Italy, May 2016.
Model Irina Shayk, with Anna Dello Russo and Giampaolo Sgura, in Puglia, Italy, May 2016.
Photo courtesy of @ anna_dello_russo .
Photo courtesy of @anna_dello_russo.
Photo courtesy of @dsquared2.
Photo courtesy of @riccardotisci17.
Photo courtesy of @riccardotisci17.
Photo courtesy of @ carlosmorenofontaneda .
Photo courtesy of @ brianatwood .
Photo courtesy of @carlosmorenofontaneda.
Photo courtesy of @kortajarenajon.
Photo courtesy of @ladyfag.
Photo courtesy of @maximsap.
Irina Shayk spent a late May weekend on the coast of Puglia shooting with Bella Hadid, May 2016.
Stylist and editor Miguel Arnau in Puglia, Italy, with his dachshund, July 2017.
Madonna is also a fan of Puglia, and she spent last July on the Italian coast with a few friends.
Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk enjoy some octopus on a break from shooting in Puglia, Italy, May 2016.
Japanese pop star Yuko Oshima enjoyed a romp around a meadow in Puglia, Italy, April 2017.
Anna Dello Russo prepares for a night out in Puglia, Italy, July 2017.
Fashion publicist Alessia Carella in Puglia, Italy, July 2017.
Italian pop singer Gaia Gozzi in Puglia, Italy, July 2017.
Model Polina Malinovskaya in Puglia, Italy, July 2017.
Blogger Victoria Törnegren in Puglia, Italy, July 2017.