Each summer, it seems Italians like Riccardo Tisci and Anna Dello Russo return to their home country's Puglia coast to sunbathe, party, and, of course, eat plenty of seafood. The coastline of the province, the longest in Italy, is one continuous beach vacation, crystalline waters extending along its length. No wonder it's also a destination for the likes of Madonna, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, and more influencers, models, and bloggers. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married in Puglia; Jude Law and Sienna Miller were also once spotted vacationing on its shores. See the best of the beaches, the parties, and picturesque seaside towns through the eyes of Hadid, Madonna, Tisci, and more, here.