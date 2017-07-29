Queen Latifah during "8 Mile" Westwood Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Queen Latifah attends the "Beauty Shop" premiere at the Mann National Theater March 24, 2005 in Westwood, California.
Queen Latifah arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of New Line Cinema's "Hairspray" held at Mann Village Theatre on July 10, 2007 in Westwood, California.
Queen Latifah attends the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California.
Queen Latifah arrives at the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Latifah (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for NARAS)
Queen Latifah wearing Escada and jewelry by Chopard at the Grammy Awards.
Queen Latifah arrives at the 2008 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Latifah during 9th Annual Premiere Magazine "Women In Hollywood" Luncheon at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Queen Latifah arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Queen Latifah during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Queen Latifah during 2003 MTV Movie Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Queen Latifah arrives at COVERGIRL 50th Anniversary Celebration at BOA Steakhouse on January 5, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.
Queen Latifah during The 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Queen Latifah during The 78th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.
Queen Latifah during The 75th Annual Academy Awards at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States.
Queen Latifah during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Queen Latifah during 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Queen Latifah arrives at the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Palladium on November 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Queen Latifah during MTV Movie Awards 2004 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, United States.
Queen Latifah attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Queen Latifah arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
Queen Latifah attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Latifah arrives at the 15th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at a private residence on June 11, 2016 in Brentwood, California.
Queen Latifah attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Latifah attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Girls Trip" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.