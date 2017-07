What can't Queen Latifah do? When she first emerged on the scene nearly thirty years ago in 1988, the multi-hyphenate began her career as a beat-boxer for a hip-hop group before breaking out on her own with her debut rap album All Hail the Queen, which she followed up with several soul and jazz records. From there, Latifah transitioned into the acting side of things , including a leading role on seminal sitcom Living Single, an Oscar-nominated turn in the musical Chicago and most recently in Girls Trip. Over the years, Latifah's wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from Adidas tracksuits to chic, evening gowns and tailored separates. Here, a look back at some of her most memorable red carpet moments.