Grandma and The Last Supper. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mari and Grandma hanging out. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Camille watching Serial Mom. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mari doing Armani's hair. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Grandma eating cake. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mimi. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mari and Camille on the bed. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Kathy and Elyssia. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Isaac and Jenny. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Iris at Disney World. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Krystal and Camille. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Iris sunbathing. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mari in the living room. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mom on the phone. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mari napping in PR. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Grandma modeling. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Camille in bed. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Grandma laughing. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Mimi watching basketball. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.
Carmen doing Krystal's hair. Photograph courtesy of Rafael Rios.