New York's Best Street Style From The First Warm Day of Spring The ankles came out yesterday, and in some cases the calves and knees did tot as New York City's temperatures climbed to 75 degrees, marking the first truly warm day of the new spring. After a seemingly never-ending stretch of winter weather, Manhattanites dusted off their best spring looks which ranged from cuffed jeans and Bermuda shirts with bright prints to simply shorts and flip flops. Photographer Rafael Ríos hit the streets in search of the best warm weather fits.