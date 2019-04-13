Party People

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Made A Very Glamorous, First Post-Oscars Appearance in Paris

It's been two months since Rami Malek took home the Best Actor statue for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. During his acceptance speech, Malek gave a sweet, and rare, public shoutout to his co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, saying, "You are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented and you have captured my heart." Since then, the pair have maintained a relatively quiet profile (save for some very enjoyable on-set photos from Malek)—until now. This week, the pair made a splashy post-Oscars appearance in Paris for Cartier's Clash de Cartier launch event, which also drew out Natalia Dyer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Kaya Scodelario, among others. Also this week, the Whitney Museum had its 2019 Museum Gala and Studio Party, and Swizz Beatz hosted the annual Tribeca Ball. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
LUCY&amp;RAMI_19-04-10_CLASH DE CARTIER_©François GOIZE
Francois Goize
1/14

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend Cartier's annual international party in Paris for the launch of Cartier Clash.

Francois Goize
2/14

Natalia Dyer attends Cartier's annual international party in Paris for the launch of Cartier Clash.

Francois Goize
3/14

Letitia Wright attends Cartier's annual international party in Paris for the launch of Cartier Clash.

Francois Goize
4/14

Jake Gyllenhaal attends Cartier's annual international party in Paris for the launch of Cartier Clash.

Francois Goize
5/14

Kaya Scodelario attends Cartier's annual international party in Paris for the launch of Cartier Clash.

Rachel Murray
6/14

Alana Stewart, Melanie Griffith and Eva Longoria attend Barneys New York Hosts A Cocktail Party In Support Of The Farrah Fawcett Foundation at Barneys New York Beverly Hills.

Jared Siskin/PMC
7/14

Amanda Lepore attends MAC Powder Kiss Cabaret Hosted By Susanne Bartsch at Sony Hall on April 9, 2019 in New York.

Marion Curtis
8/14

Sasha Lane and Milla Jovovich attending the HELLBOY special screening at the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX.

Eugene Gologursky
9/14

Soo Joo Park attends the Whitney Museum Of American Art Gala + Studio Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art on April 09, 2019 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
10/14

Diane Kruger attends the Whitney Museum Of American Art Gala + Studio Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art on April 09, 2019 in New York City.

Vivien Killilea
11/14

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends Patrick Ta Beauty Launch on April 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Sara Kerens
12/14

Anna Sui attends a celebration of theTeva x Anna Sui Spring / Summer 2019 collaboration.

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
13/14

Coco Rocha attends the 2019 Tribeca Ball in New York City.

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
14/14

Brooke Shields attends the 2019 Tribeca Ball in New York City.

