Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Made A Very Glamorous, First Post-Oscars Appearance in Paris

It's been two months since Rami Malek took home the Best Actor statue for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. During his acceptance speech, Malek gave a sweet, and rare, public shoutout to his co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton, saying, "You are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented and you have captured my heart." Since then, the pair have maintained a relatively quiet profile (save for some very enjoyable on-set photos from Malek )—until now. This week, the pair made a splashy post-Oscars appearance in Paris for Cartier's Clash de Cartier launch event, which also drew out Natalia Dyer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Kaya Scodelario, among others. Also this week, the Whitney Museum had its 2019 Museum Gala and Studio Party, and Swizz Beatz hosted the annual Tribeca Ball. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.