Fresh off winning Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, Rami Malek very publicly demonstrated that he has range. Malek's performance in Bohemian Rhapsody was practically universally acclaimed, thanks in large part to Malek's physical performance, which allowed him to reach near-Mercury levels of stage presence and charisma. None of that grace was to be found, however, in his latest performance, which took place on Tuesday in New York City.

While filming Mr. Robot 's fourth (and, according to Malek, "very, very climactic") final season, Malek also managed to get in a workout. To onlookers' delight, the scene in question found his character, the troubled hacker Elliot Alderson, roaming around a sizable portion of Central Park—including across one of its ice-skating rinks—while being chased by the cops.

Malek was apparently later seen leaving the subway with his costar, Christian Slater, whatever that means for the show. All that really matters—until it returns later this year, anyway—is what went down on the ice. Thanks to the fact that Malek apparently does his own stunts (at least when safely suited up in crampons), it ended up producing a glorious photo essay to tide you over until the season premiere. Behold:

Go, Rami, go!

Pinterest Rami Malek filming a scene of the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York City on March 19, 2019. James Devaney/Getty Images

Pinterest Rami Malek filming a scene of the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York City on March 19, 2019. James Devaney/Getty Images

Remember, Rami: Beauty is pain!

Pinterest Rami Malek filming a scene of the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York City on March 19, 2019. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Man down!

Pinterest Rami Malek filming a scene of the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York City on March 19, 2019. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Tsk, tsk—looks like someone needs to work on his butterfly.

Pinterest Rami Malek filming a scene of the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York City on March 19, 2019. James Devaney/Getty Images

To quote Felicity Huffman quoting Scooby Doo : "Ruh ro!"

Pinterest Rami Malek filming a scene of the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York City on March 19, 2019. James Devaney/Getty Images

Particularly since he'll soon be leaving behind the role of Elliot, which has won him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series since he took it up in 2015, this thrilling display of Malek's commitment to the craft is just the latest evidence that the 37-year-old is more than qualified to take up the role of the next James Bond . (Even if, come to think of it, he might actually make a better Spider-Man.)

Pinterest Rami Malek filming a scene of the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York City on March 19, 2019. James Devaney/Getty Images

Related: Eddie Redmayne and Rami Malek Talk First Kisses, Portraying Famous Figures, and The Hills Reboot