The bi-annual month-long fashion week stretch of New York, London, Milan, and Paris is often referred to as the "fashion tour," but recently, the true globe-spanning runway extravaganzas come just before summer, as top designers show their Resort collections in far-off locales. It's a move that Karl Lagerfeld has been overseeing at Chanel for many years, but the last several seasons have seen other mega-houses, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci, following suit. This year, both Chanel and Prada stayed close to home, showing in Paris and Milan, respectively, while Dior took to sunny Los Angeles— Calabasas, to be specific —for its safari-themed Cruise 2018 show. No matter how far the destination, however, there's one thing you can count on: where designers lead, celebrities will follow. Dior's show alone boasted the A-list likes of Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Nick Jonas, among others. Louis Vuitton rivaled Maria Grazia Chiuri's guest-list with stars like Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams, while Gucci had the Johnson sisters , Kirsten Dunst and Donald Glover. Here, a look at all the celebrities who sat front row during the Resort 2018 season.