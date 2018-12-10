Model Rianne van Rompaey Discovers a Golden Surfer's Paradise in Japan

It can be sometimes hard to imagine that less than an hour outside of dense, vertical, neon Tokyo, there are carefree, sprawling beaches bathed in a golden light with waves to fly halfway around the world for. The Dutch model Rianne van Rompaey, a favorite of brands like Valentino and Louis Vuitton (and here at W), discovered this surfer's paradise during a two-day road trip with the photographer Colin Dodgson and W's Style Director Sara Moonves, as they all journeyed along the southeast coast of Japan, winding their way from seaside towns like Kamakura and through the Chiba prefecture (where surfing competitions for the 2020 Olympics are said to be held), stopping wherever the light caught their eye in Katsuura Bay, Moriya beach, Shidashita beach, and Ubara beach. And in the Land of the Rising Sun, there was plenty to bask in. Ride along with van Rompaey and company, here.
Rianne wears Prada dress, necklace, and tights; 3.1 Phillip Lim hat; MM6 Maison Margiela shoes.
Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Prada dress, necklace, and tights; 3.1 Phillip Lim hat; MM6 Maison Margiela shoes.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Salvatore Ferragamo sweater and skirt.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Calvin Klein 205W39NYC top. Beauty note: Redefine solar power. Shiseido Sports BB pairs the skin-smoothing effect of an SPF 50 tinted moisturizer with quick-dry technology that prevents a midday meltdown.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Vintage shoes from Resurrection Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Balenciaga sweater dress; MM6 Maison Margiela shoes.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Spotted along the way.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Chloé top and skirt, vintage shoes from Resurrection Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Paco Rabanne dress, Black Jack top and vintage shoes from Resurrection Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Pleats Please Issey Miyake dress, Emilio Cavallini tights and vintage shoes from Resurrection Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Louis Vuitton blouse and pants; vintage shoes from Resurrection Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Atlein skirt (worn as top), Akris pants, Falke socks and vintage shoes from Resurrection Vintage, New York.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Proenza Schouler dress; Loewe shoes.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Chanel bikini top and swim trunks.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
A sight to behold.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Hermès bikini top and bottom.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Gucci swimsuit.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Rianne wears Marni vest and skirt.

Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves. Produced by Hiroko Kawasaki and Kae Ho at HK Productions; Retouching by Lever Post; Photography Assistant: William Grundy; Fashion Assistant: Allia Alliata. Special thanks to Kaiseiyu hot springs. Grooming by Shige. Casting by Edward Kim at the Talent Group. Photographed on location at Shichirigahama Beach, Kamakura, Japan.
Rianne wears Valentino dress, Celeste Stein tights and MM6 Maison Margiela shoes.

