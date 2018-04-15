Go Inside Rihanna's Over-the-Top Coachella Pool Party

Does anyone throw a party quite like Rihanna? Even at Coachella, when pool parties and late night raves can overshadow much of the festival itself (okay, except for Beyoncé), the singer still knows how to make a splash—and in this case, literally. On Saturday afternoon — a prime time for weekend festivities — Rihanna hosted a pool party for her Fenty Puma brand. Dubbed FENTY x PUMA DRIPPIN, the bash was not your average pool party, though. Yes, there were inflatable slides, burgers, and plenty of margaritas. But there was also a full ATV field, where party goers could live out their wildest motocross fantasies. Presiding over the shenanigans was Riri herself, of course, clad in head-to-toe Fenty. Also at the event was The Weeknd, Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, and A$AP Rocky. Here, go inside the exclusive Coachella event.
Rihanna arriving at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.
BRIAN FINKE
Rihanna arriving at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

ASAP Rocky at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

Guests at the Fenty x Puma party in Coachella on Saturday, April 15th. Photo by Brian Finke for W Magazine.

