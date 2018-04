Go Inside Rihanna's Over-the-Top Coachella Pool Party

Does anyone throw a party quite like Rihanna ? Even at Coachella , when pool parties and late night raves can overshadow much of the festival itself (okay, except for Beyoncé ), the singer still knows how to make a splash—and in this case, literally. On Saturday afternoon — a prime time for weekend festivities — Rihanna hosted a pool party for her Fenty Puma brand. Dubbed FENTY x PUMA DRIPPIN, the bash was not your average pool party, though. Yes, there were inflatable slides, burgers, and plenty of margaritas. But there was also a full ATV field, where party goers could live out their wildest motocross fantasies. Presiding over the shenanigans was Riri herself, of course, clad in head-to-toe Fenty. Also at the event was The Weeknd Teyana Taylor , and A$AP Rocky . Here, go inside the exclusive Coachella event.