Rihanna, Elle Fanning, and All the Celebrities at Cannes Who Jumped the Gun on Wearing White After Memorial Day

The Cannes Film Festival may have a decades-long history of turning its head away from women directors, but this year, on its 70th anniversary, women ruled its somewhat lackluster screenings both on-screen and on the red carpet, taking care to play by their own rules. Though the festival came to a close Sunday, the day before Memorial Day, Tilda Swinton wasn't the only celebrity on the carpet to cram as much white as possible into their ensembles: Rihanna, Lily Collins, and Juliette Binoche all showed up in variations of white, with RiRi providing the latest proof that 2017 looks and feels a lot like The Matrix with a pair of sci-fi-esque Dior sunglasses as well. Meanwhile, the increasingly statuesque Lily-Rose Depp continued making her rounds in dreamy, lily white Chanel couture, and Elisabeth Moss wore no less than three white gowns in about as many days to promote her film The Square, upon which Pedro Almodóvar and his jury bestowed the coveted Palme d'Or. Get a look at all their ensembles, plus those of Elle Fanning, Maria Borges, and Isabelle Huppert, here.
Tilda Swinton in custom Haider Ackermann at the premiere of <em>Okja</em> at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.
Tilda Swinton in custom Haider Ackermann at the premiere of Okja at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen at the photo call for The Beguiled during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Winnie Harlow in Alberta Ferretti at the Chopard and Annabel's party during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Elisabeth Moss in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard at the premiere of The Square during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Juliette Binoche in Chloé and Chopard at the premiere of Okja at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Julianne Moore in Chanel couture at the premiere of Wonderstruck at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Rihanna in Dior and Chopard at the premiere of Okja at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts opening the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Sara Sampaio in Francesco Scognamiglio at the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Isabelle Huppert in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at the Women in Motion Awards dinner during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Lily Collins in Ralph & Russo at the premiere of Okja at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Elisabeth Moss in Emilia Wickstead at a photo call for The Square during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Uma Thurman in Atelier Versace at the Fashion for Relief event during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Maria Borges in Balmain at the L'Oréal party during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Elisabeth Moss in Preen by Thornton Bregazzi at the afterparty for the Top of the Lake: China Girl screening during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Kirsten Dunst in Loewe at the photo call for The Beguiled during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Juliette Binoche at the 70th anniversary screening during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Maria Borges in Carolina Herrera at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Rooney Mara in Christian Dior at the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad couture at the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

