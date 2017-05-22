View as SlideshowRed Pill

Why 2017 Looks and Feels a Lot Like The Matrix

Have you ever had that feeling where you're not sure if you're awake or still dreaming? Or rather, where you're deep in a late-night Kardashian Instagram dive or bad news binge and not sure of what's real and what's fake? Such is the year 2017, which is shaping up to look and feel a lot like The Matrix. It all started, as many things do lately, when the designer Demna Gvasalia sent sci-fi-esque sunglasses down the Balenciaga runways last year in Paris. Marc Jacobs' Spring 2017 collection was also inspired by one of the films' directors, Lana Wachowski. Naturally, pop culture's foremost trendsetters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna have all played with some variation of motifs from the film, and stepped out looking like modern versions of Neo and Trinity. On Monday, the Jenner sisters also told W that The Matrix inspired their latest collection, and revealed whether they would take the red or blue pill themselves. The question now is: Are you ready to follow the white rabbit, too?
Kendall Jenner arrives at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on February 27, 2017 in Paris, France wearing a black duster coat and black sunglasses.
Kendall Jenner arrives at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on February 27, 2017 in Paris, France wearing a black duster coat and black sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian arrives at Chin Chins restaurant in Studio City wearing a black leather skirt, top, and black sunglasses.

Rihanna attends the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017 wearing a white Dior gown, Chopard jewels, and matching white sunglasses.

Bella Hadid steps out in New York City wearing a corset top, cargo pants, (plenty of under-boob) and small black sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at Marc Jacobs' Spring 2017 show during New York Fashion Week, which was inspired by The Matrix director, Lana Wachowski.

A model walks the runway at the Balenciaga Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Menswear Fashion Week wearing a black leather coat and boots.

A model walks the runway at the Balenciaga Spring Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Menswear Fashion Week wearing black sunglasses.

A model walks the runway at the Balenciaga Fall 2017 fashion show during Paris Menswear Fashion Week wearing black sunglasses.

A model walks the runway at the Balenciaga Fall 2017 fashion show during Paris Menswear Fashion Week wearing black sunglasses.

A model walks the runway during the Fall 2017 Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week. wearing latex pants and boots.

Italian street style star Gilda Ambrosio wears black vinyl pants and sunglasses outside the Paco Rabanne show during Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018.

Street style star Sarah Harris wears a black latex duster coat, jeans, and slides during Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017.

