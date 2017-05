Why 2017 Looks and Feels a Lot Like The Matrix

Have you ever had that feeling where you're not sure if you're awake or still dreaming? Or rather, where you're deep in a late-night Kardashian Instagram dive or bad news binge and not sure of what's real and what's fake? Such is the year 2017, which is shaping up to look and feel a lot like The Matrix. It all started, as many things do lately, when the designer Demna Gvasalia sent sci-fi-esque sunglasses down the Balenciaga runways last year in Paris. Marc Jacobs' Spring 2017 collection was also inspired by one of the films' directors, Lana Wachowski. Naturally, pop culture's foremost trendsetters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna have all played with some variation of motifs from the film, and stepped out looking like modern versions of Neo and Trinity. On Monday, the Jenner sisters also told W that The Matrix inspired their latest collection, and revealed whether they would take the red or blue pill themselves. The question now is: Are you ready to follow the white rabbit, too?