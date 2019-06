How Real New Yorkers Wear Fashion's 'It' Accessories

Accessories can be intimidating. Are those sunglasses too big, or too small ? Can I really carry that bag with those shoes? And don't even get started on fine jewelry, when you start worrying about what pieces to keep in the vault and which karat counts are appropriate for everyday wear. But here's a little secret: accessories, big and small, are meant to be worn. Just take it from these real New Yorkers, as they take this season's best jewels and more for a spin. Consider it extraordinary accessories for ordinary folks.