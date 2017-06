As temperatures rise and summer days grow longer, everyone's sunglasses are going in the opposite direction and only getting smaller, and smaller, it seems. Bella Hadid (per usual) is spearheading this trend, and has stepped out recently at Paris Fashion Week and in New York City wearing tiny round sunglasses by the brand Roberi & Fraud , which seems to be the favorite amongst celebrities and Instagram influencers alike. And Rihanna even wore a slender white pair on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet to match her gown. The result is that everyone's starting to look a lot like Trinity from The Matrix , which isn't necessarily a bad thing, seeing that she's one of the most badass female action heroes, ever. This is perhaps due in part to Kendall and Kylie Jenner's current obsession with the classic sci-fi film, and in fact, they paid homage to Matrix accessories in the most recent collection for their namesake brand. The trend is also the result of Balenciaga's Fall 2017 collection, which included slender sci-fi sunglasses of a similar frame. So, between the Kardashians and Demna Gvasalia, you've got yourself the summer's biggest trend.