Bella Hadid attends the Heron Preston Menswear Spring 2018 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2017 in France.
Bella Hadid is seen on April 30, 2017 in New York City wearing an "under-boob" crop top and Matrix sunglasses.
Rihanna attends the "Okja" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Kendall Jenner is seen in NoHo on June 1, 2017 in New York City wearing Matrix Sunglasses and a rainbow tank.
Suki Waterhouse poses for an Instagram selfie wearing Matrix sunglasses and a black leather beret.
Kourtney Kardashian poses for an Instagram selfie wearing Matrix sunglasses and a Balencaiga baseball hat while vacationing on a yacht.
Elsa Hosk poses for an Instagram selfie wearing Matrix sunglasses, a chocker, and flaunting a messy summer hairdo.
DJ twins Simi and Haze Khadra pose with musical artist Kehlani wearing Matrix sunglasses while at an event in Los Angeles.
Model Doutzen Kroes is spotted wearing Matrix sunglasses with a gown during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 23, 2017 in France.
Amelia Gray Hamlin wears Matrix sunglasses while drinking coffee outside in California wearing a long-sleeve graphic t-shirt and short shorts.
A model walks the runway at the Fall 2017 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion week wearing small black sunglasses.