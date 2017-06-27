National Sunglasses Day

According to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Your Sunglasses Should Barely Cover Your Eyeballs This Summer

As temperatures rise and summer days grow longer, everyone's sunglasses are going in the opposite direction and only getting smaller, and smaller, it seems. Bella Hadid (per usual) is spearheading this trend, and has stepped out recently at Paris Fashion Week and in New York City wearing tiny round sunglasses by the brand Roberi & Fraud, which seems to be the favorite amongst celebrities and Instagram influencers alike. And Rihanna even wore a slender white pair on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet to match her gown. The result is that everyone's starting to look a lot like Trinity from The Matrix, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, seeing that she's one of the most badass female action heroes, ever. This is perhaps due in part to Kendall and Kylie Jenner's current obsession with the classic sci-fi film, and in fact, they paid homage to Matrix accessories in the most recent collection for their namesake brand. The trend is also the result of Balenciaga's Fall 2017 collection, which included slender sci-fi sunglasses of a similar frame. So, between the Kardashians and Demna Gvasalia, you've got yourself the summer's biggest trend.
Credit
Bella Hadid
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images
1/11

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid attends the Heron Preston Menswear Spring 2018 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2017 in France.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
2/11

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is seen on April 30, 2017 in New York City wearing an "under-boob" crop top and Matrix sunglasses.

Getty Images
3/11

Rihanna

Rihanna attends the "Okja" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Gotham/Getty Images
4/11

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is seen in NoHo on June 1, 2017 in New York City wearing Matrix Sunglasses and a rainbow tank.

Courtesy Instagram.
5/11

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse poses for an Instagram selfie wearing Matrix sunglasses and a black leather beret.

Courtesy Instagram.
6/11

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian poses for an Instagram selfie wearing Matrix sunglasses and a Balencaiga baseball hat while vacationing on a yacht.

Courtesy Instagram.
7/11

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk poses for an Instagram selfie wearing Matrix sunglasses, a chocker, and flaunting a messy summer hairdo.

Courtesy Instagram.
8/11

Simi and Haze Khadra

DJ twins Simi and Haze Khadra pose with musical artist Kehlani wearing Matrix sunglasses while at an event in Los Angeles.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
9/11

Doutzen Kroes

Model Doutzen Kroes is spotted wearing Matrix sunglasses with a gown during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 23, 2017 in France.

Courtesy Instagram.
10/11

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Amelia Gray Hamlin wears Matrix sunglasses while drinking coffee outside in California wearing a long-sleeve graphic t-shirt and short shorts.

Getty Images
11/11

Balenciaga Fall 2017

A model walks the runway at the Fall 2017 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion week wearing small black sunglasses.

