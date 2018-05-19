Photos of Royal Wedding Madness in London, Where the Party Started Early in the Streets

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proceeded like clockwork over at Windsor Castle, but in the streets of London, it was madness. Partyers were up early and at it in the capital in their best Crown regalia, with Union Jacks and even Harry and Meghan masks (sorry, we mean the Duke and Duchess of Essex masks). Here, our photographer captured the scene and style in the streets of London on a royal wedding day. They don't come along often.
Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
All rights reserved
1/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
2/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
3/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
4/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
5/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
6/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
7/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
8/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
9/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
10/10

Street style in London, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19th. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

Keywords

Royal WeddingLondon