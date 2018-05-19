The Street Style Outside Windsor Castle Is Union Jack Mad

What Brexit? Sometimes it takes a royal wedding to unite the Union Jack, at least for the day. On Saturday, the scene in Windsor, England, and especially outside Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding took place at St. George's Chapel, was predictably filled with a lot of prideful street style: In fact, the looks were mad with patriotism. The onlookers were a crush of red, white, and blue Union Jacks (with some American flags, too, for this particular union of Hollywood and Buckingham Palace) as they squeezed in to see the procession of celebrity guests from George and Amal Clooney to David and Victoria Beckham, Britain's other first couple, as well as the extended clan of British royals proceed onto the wedding grounds. Here, our photographer captures the wild scene outside the royal wedding.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
All rights reserved
1/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
2/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
3/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
4/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
5/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
6/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
7/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
8/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
9/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
10/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
11/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

All rights reserved
12/12

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.

Keywords

Royal Wedding