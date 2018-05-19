The Street Style Outside Windsor Castle Is Union Jack Mad

On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.
On the streets in Windsor, England in anticipation of the Royal Wedding celebrations the following morning. Photo by Chona Kasinger for W Magazine.