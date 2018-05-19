Wedding Album

Royal Wedding Photos: All the Celebrity and Royal Arrivals at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Ceremony at Windsor Castle

Well, it's here at last: The royal wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married on Saturday at noon at Windsor Castle, after months of intense speculation since they announced their engagement in November of last year. They've gone through quite a lot since then, a lot of it laid at the feet of Markle: several incidents of racism, rounds of wedding dress rumors, breaks from royal protocol, bridesmaids switcheroos, some last-minute family trouble, and so much more. She's handled it all brilliantly, of course. And if Queen Elizabeth has anything to do with it—she had a tete a tete with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, on Friday just to make sure things go smoothly—the ceremony at St. George's Chapel will commence as planned, and the world will be watching. We have more on the guest list here (plus the royal comeback of Sarah Ferguson). And straight ahead, all the photos of the celebrity guests and random British royals arriving on the scene at Windsor Castle that you could want. (This will continue to be updated.)
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland (unseen) drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Meghan Markle (R) with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Meghan Markle arrives for her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry (left) walks with his best man, Prince William Duke of Cambridge, as he arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for his wedding to Meghan Markle, on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry (left) walks with his best man, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh rrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Amal and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

David and Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

David and Victoria Beckham (both right) talk with Sir Elton John (L) and David Furnish (C) as they arrive in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Julia Carey and James Corden attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey (fourth right) arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Cressida Bonas arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Actress Gina Torres (Markle's former costar on Suits) arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Socialite Delfina Blaquier arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Karen Spencer arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Sofia Wellesley and singer James Blunt arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex, attends the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Joss Stone arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Actor Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Actor Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Actress Sarah Rafferty arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Carole Middleton, Paddy Harverson and Mel Harverson arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Dan Snow and Lady Edwina Louise Grosvenor arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall (L) arrive ahead of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, (top R) and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall take their seats at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Edward and Sophie the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn take their seats at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Princess Beatrice (left), Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank take their seats at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry lifts the veil of Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand together during their marriage in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

