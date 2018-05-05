According to British tabloid The Daily Mail , Meghan Markle's gown for her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry will cost the royal family £100,000, and will be a hand-stitched, beaded design by couturiers Ralph & Russo. Only the best for a princess.

With the May 19 nuptials only two weeks away, royal wedding fever has pretty much reached its peak, and details are finally starting to leak. Per The Daily Mail , the gown, paid for by the Windsors, is actually the first of two dresses that Markle will wear. She will marry in it at St George’s Chapel and wear it to the Queen's reception at Windsor Castle., and wear the alluded-to second gown...some other time.

As for the many rumors about who will be Meghan's maid of honor (friend and fellow actress Priyanka Chopra was an early favorite), well, there actually won't be one. "All the bridesmaids and pageboys...will be children," according to the article, so we can probably expect to see George and Charlotte at some point. Newborn Louis will stay home, but his mother Duchess Catherine Middleton will attend alongside her husband Prince William. The rest of the family will be there, too, including the Queen, both of Markle's parents, and all three of the late Princess Diana's siblings. Princes Charles, 96, will attend if he can, as he is recovering from hip surgery.

But back to the dress; Ralph & Russo were the designers of the semi-sheer black dress Markle wore in her official engagement portrait, lending a nice sartorial symmetry to the choice. their designs are feminine, sophisticated and intricate. They don't chase trends but stick to elegant silhouettes and bold cuts. And the gowns are, well, really shiny! Take a look at the latest couture collection here to get yourself in the mood for whatever Markle has in store. The countdown is on.

