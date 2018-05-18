Perhaps you heard, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married this Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. As if it's possible to miss that news. While the soon-to-be newlyweds have graciously invited the public to watch as they exchange vows — albeit extremely early in the morning for those across the pond in America — what no one other than the guests will see is the reception that follows. Thankfully, though, as the wedding approaches, we now have a better idea of whose social media accounts to stalk on the day of for an inside look at the festivities. Below, take a look at everyone who will be in attendance on this historical day — and fill your feed accordingly.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The royal wedding can't happen without these two, a no-brainer.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip: The Queen, who has officially given her blessing to Prince Harry and Markle, will be there for the event. Good health willing, Philip who is recovering from hip replacement surgery, will be by his wife's side according to a palace spokesperson.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles : Prince Harry's father and step-mother will of course be at the wedding. Not only are they hosting reception after, Prince Charles is walking Markle down the aisle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton : Prince William, who co-organized Prince Harry's bachelor party , will be in attendance alongside his wife Kate Middleton, who will be making her first official appearance since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte : While baby Louis will likely sleep through the wedding, his siblings will be in the wedding party as a pageboyand a flower girl.

Doria Ragland : Meghan’s mom will be watching her daughter tie the knot from St. George's Chapel. She'll also be there for moral support as Markle rides from the Clivedon Hotel, where she's getting ready for her big day and spending her last night as a non-royal, to the wedding venue.

Meghan's closest friends : Markle's stylist friend Jessica Mulroney will be there with her four-year-old daughter Ivy, who is a flower girl alongside Princess Charlotte, as The Cut points out . Meanwhile, Markus Anderson , the person who made the arrangements for Prince Harry and Markle's first date at Soho House and was rumored to have planned her bachelorette , will likely be there. Fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who was once rumored to have set up Markle and Harry, received an invite. Markle's writer friend Lindsay Jill Roth will be there as well, as Markle was her maid of honor. More randomly, Millie Mackintosh a reality TV star in the UK may have received her own invite as she was rumored to have attended Markle's bachelorette party.

Prince Harry's closest friends and ex-girlfriends : Likewise, Violet von Westenholz , Prince Harry's childhood friend who was rumored to have introduced the pair, was reportedly in attendance at Markle's bachelorette and will accordingly be at the wedding. Ditto Tom Inskip , aka "Skippy," who co-organized Harry's bachelor party alongside Prince William. On the other hand, Prince Harry also allegedly invited his former girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who he's very diplomatically remained friends with.

Victoria and David Beckham: As for celebrities, Victoria let it slip that she's attending upon James Corden's persistent nagging . Beckham, who is not designing Markle's dress (Stella McCartney reportedly is), will be helping to create Markle's "working wardrobe" according to a source at Vanity Fair .

Various Other Spice Girls : While Mel B said all of the Spice Girls were going to the wedding, Mel C has since said she isn't, and revealed that Mel B's confirmation was tongue-in-cheek. "I think it started as a joke," Mel C said , "Then the world’s media went a little bonkers.” Though, apparently Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell will be in attendance.

Elton John : Other music artists in attendance will be close family friend — and friend to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana — Elton John, who will be performing as TMZ reports . This isn't the first royal wedding John has attended; he was also at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials.

Serena Williams : Serena Williams never confirmed whether or not she was attending but she has officially touched down in London alongside her Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Coincidence or not?

Priyanka Chopra : Priyanka Chopra is one of the few celebrities who has openly addressed the fact that she's attending. She even joked about her quest to come up with the perfect wedding gift, telling Good Morning America , “I’ve been struggling with that myself. You just have to think about the person you’re getting a gift for because really, what do give a princess? I’m stuck with that.” Seriously, though.

Markle's Ex Suits castmates : While Markle has officially retired from acting, she's still staying in touch with her former co-stars. A handful of them were even invited to the wedding: Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty , and former flame on-screen Patrick J. Adams, who is bringing his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario with him. Others who've hinted at their appearances on social media include Gabriel Macht and Ricke Hoffman .

George and Amal Clooney : Conveniently, George and Amal Clooney live only 30 minutes away from Windsor Castle by car. While that doesn't guarantee their attendance, People has confirmed they will be there. “Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while,” a source said, adding they share “many interests” and have become close since Markle moved to London. One of the things they share? Hairstylist Miguel Perez, who is rumored to be doing both Amal and Markle's hair on the big day. (But, truly, only one of those things can be correct.) He let slip to the Mail that he has "a plan" for Markle's wedding day. Less than 24 hours until we know for sure!

