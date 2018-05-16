In a convenient break from the drama surrounding Meghan Markle 's father, Thomas Markle Sr., on Wednesday morning, the Royal Family officially announced the lineup of the bridesmaids and page boys who will star alongside Markle and Prince Harry in their long-awaited royal wedding this Saturday. (A quick recap of the drama that they've refused to comment on in the meantime, even though it apparently has the Queen furious : After being caught for staging those charming paparazzi photos, Markle Sr., who was set to walk his daughter down the aisle, reportedly decided not to attend the wedding after all, due to his embarrassment and a recent heart attack, only to change his mind about wanting to attend just a day later.)

Anyway! On a lighter note, unsurprisingly, given her unusual but diplomatic decision not to have a maid of honor, Markle's picks for her bridesmaids are a bit unusual by modern wedding standards; to start, they're all under 10 years old. The same is true, it turns out, for the page boys, who'll join three of Markle's goddaughters, including Princess Charlotte, as well as the daughter of her close friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben Mulroney, who range in age from just two years old to seven, at Windsor Castle this upcoming weekend. They include two sons of Mulroney's, as well as Prince Harry's godson, and, of course, Prince George, who'll be the youngest at age four, compared to his six- and seven-year-old counterparts. (You can see the full list of names here .) Though Kate Middleton had chosen her sister Pippa as her maid of honor, wedding parties made up mostly of children aren't particularly unusual for the Brit royals. Princess Diana's bridesmaids were also all kids.

While Markle may not have chosen Mulroney as her bridesmaid, she's certainly made up for that by putting so many of her children in the company of so many royals—a bold move especially, seeing as the couple are no doubt considered commoners in the royals' eyes. Mom works as a stylist while Dad is a TV host (though, he's also admittedly the son of a former Canadian Prime Minister). Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra , who was also rumored to land the role of maid of honor—and who even wrote an essay for Time proclaiming Markle to be the future "princess of the people "—doesn't have any children to star in the ceremony, though she'll certainly be attending it herself. (And, given her close relationship with Markle, she'll hopefully be adding at least some levity to the ceremony for the bride-to-be, especially since the Spice Girls didn't end up coming through.)

Prince Harry, on the other hand, has stuck to tradition by choosing his brother , Prince William, as his best man. Whether untraditional or not, one thing they all, from the bride and the groom to their toddler partners in crime, have in common, is maintaining strict secrecy when it comes to their outfits for the big day. Sure, it's no surprise that Markle's wedding gown, which is reportedly £100,000 worth of couture, won't be revealed until the day of, but not even the tots involved have deigned to whet any of the media or royal fanatics' appetites in the meantime; details about even their dresses and uniforms will remain under wraps until the ceremony. (Though there's definitely enough past evidence to guarantee that Princess Charlotte and Prince George , at the very least, will look adorable.)

