Prince Harry has finally revealed who will be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle . Harry has chosen his older brother Prince William to have the honor of standing by his side. Sure, practically everyone expected it. But now it's official with a statement from Kensington Palace.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced on Thursday, April 26. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Reports first began surfacing that the Duke of Cambridge was up for the royal wedding role soon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement was announced. “Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us Weekly back in December.

And, you'd have to admit, the speculation made sense. Even though the role of best man typically doesn't exist in British royal weddings (grooms traditionally have supporters ), Prince William chose Harry for the job when he wed Kate Middleton in 2011, and it was expected that Harry would do the same.

But in January, William said that his younger brother had not asked him to be best man. "He hasn't asked me yet, just to clear that up," the Duke of Cambridge told radio host Roman Kemp, per E! News . "It could be a sensitive subject!"

William then elaborated on just how close he and his brother are though, in part due to having to deal with the death of their mother , Princess Diana, side-by-side. “Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” he said. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things—it’s a bond, and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.”

"That’s the thing about being a best mate," he continued. "Inevitably one of you is sometimes on an up, while the other is on a down. You’re always there for each other and repaying that favor.”

And now, William's about to do just that for Harry, as his best man.