Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle , apparently wants to go to the royal wedding after all. Just one day after telling TMZ that he will sit out the May 19 nuptials to avoid embarrassing the royal family or his daughter following a paparazzi scandal , Markle has contacted the outlet again to announce he's changed his mind. According to the TMZ story published Tuesday, Prince Harry's father-in-law-to-be now wants to travel to England to participate in the wedding. "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he said, adding, "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

But with said "historic moment" taking place this Saturday, this might be a problem. Markle revealed to TMZ that, as of Tuesday, he was back in the hospital due to severe chest pains from the heart attack he'd suffered a week ago. He told the outlet that he's asked the doctors to release him on Wednesday, but they haven't gotten back to him with a decision yet. According to TMZ , though, the doctors would be the only impediment. Markle told the outlet that his daughter tried calling him on Monday when he was away from his phone, and that she later sent a text saying she loved him, was concerned for his health, and has no hard feelings about the whole paparazzi photo-staging situation. As for what the Queen of England thinks about all this, Markle Sr. had this to say: "I don't think the Queen is thinking about what I'm doing."

He also said that his decision to pay for paparazzi photos of himself getting ready for the royal wedding had been "stupid," but not a big deal.

Previously, Markle's headline-making paparazzi debacle had gotten so big that Kensington Palace felt the need to release a statement. “This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.” (No word yet if Meghan is aware her dad wants to be involved again, considering the royals only learned about his previous decision through the internet, like the rest of us.)