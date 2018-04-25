Yes, Priyanka Chopra Will Be Attending That Royal Wedding

At last, after dropping hint after hint about her friend Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials, Priyanka Chopra has finally confirmed that she will, in fact, be attending the royal wedding. While at Cîroc and Variety 's Empowered Brunch in New York City on Wednesday, the actress revealed (in a rather roundabout way) that she had received her invite, admitting only that she "sort of may have an idea" about what to wear to the May 19 event. "But no, I haven't picked [an outfit] out yet," she added.

Chopra went on to praise Markle's ambition and strong character. "I've known Meghan for three years and I'm so happy the way the world has responded to her," Chopra, who met Markle at Elle 's Women in Television event in early 2016, told Us Weekly . "She's that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She's an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people."

And although it was previously rumored that Chopra might serve as one of Markle's bridesmaids , the 35-year-old shut down that speculation in another interview on Wednesday. During an appearance on PeopleNow , Chopra shared that she had not been asked to be a bridesmaid, but added that she was looking forward to seeing the global impact of Markle's marriage to Prince Harry . "It's not just going to be life-changing for the two of them," she said. "I think it's life-changing for the world, that needs to see strong women as icons, and I feel like Meghan has the potential to be that. She's just a really real girl."

Earlier this week, Chopra penned Markle's entry in Time 's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People, lauding the duchess-to-be as a "princess for the people."

"With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes—obvious in her actions—will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness," Chopra wrote. "This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to."

