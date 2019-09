Leave it to Naomi Campbell to make sitting in the pouring rain worth it, all with her iconic walk. At the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 runway show, the supermodel was a welcome surprise in the final stretch of fashion month—but yet, still just the first day of Paris Fashion Week. But first—a cavalcade of models strutted down the runway amidst the strobe-like floodlights, wearing the collection’s short shorts and thigh high boots, with a sharply tailored Saint Laurent jacket on top. And before that, the runway had to be swept and prepped for their arrival, since the rain had just poured down to turn the catwalk slick. Here, see all of the backstage shenanigans that led up to the show’s sparkling finale.