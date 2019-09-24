On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.