On Tuesday, the producer and Academy Award-nominated actress Salma Hayek wrote a harrowing op-ed for the New York Times describing her painful experience with the producer Harvey Weinstein , who bullied and sexually harassed her as he had so many other vulnerable women over the years. Hayek describes Weinstein's vile overtures, his violence and threats, his strong-arming and disturbing manipulation tactics, and, most affectingly for a then up-and-coming actress of color, his crushing influence and ability to make or break careers. In exchange for producing her Oscar -winning Frida, Hayek had to sign a contract to do several films with Weinstein's company, Miramax, but once she refused to accept his advances, Weinstein just cast her in supporting roles in small films. "He never offered me a starring role in a movie again," Hayek writes. Here's the thing: Even in those smaller roles, Hayek thrived. In fact, from the start of her career, in Robert Rodriguez's Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn, the maligned 54 or Barry Sonnenfeld's silly Wild Wild West, Hayek has always risen above her material, improved it, added her own flavor. And if her career after her Oscar nomination is any proof, Weinstein will just be a footnote when we look back at her body of work: Producing the Emmy-winning series Ugly Betty, roles in blockbuster franchises (Grown-Ups, Puss in Boots), passion projects like Matteo Garrone's Tale of Tales, and, just this year, a remarkable performance in Beatriz at Dinner that earned her raves and a Best Actress nomination at the Independent Spirit Awards . Here, a look back at a celebrated career with many more chapters left.