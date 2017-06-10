After kicking off the week at the CFDA Awards , the parties raged on with a series of film premieres and fashion soirees that brought out the A-list crowd. Tilda Swinton feted her controversial Cannes hit, Okja, with co-star Lily Collins and Brad Pitt, at a Netflix-hosted premiere. Collins also hit Stella McCartney's Spring 2018 presentation, a garden party complete with live exotic birds and more than a few comedy legends, including Lorne Michaels, Alec Baldwin, and Chris Rock. Meanwhile, the gala season continued with the annual Gordon Parks Foundation Awards, which saw Usher, Common, and Chelsea Clinton breaking bread. Here, a look at all of the party pictures that you may have missed this week.

Pinterest Dede Gardner, Tilda Swinton, and Brad Pitt attend the Netflix hosted the New York premiere of Okja. Paul Bruinooge

Tilda Swinton hugged producers Dede Gardner and Brad Pitt at the premiere of his new film Okja , which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival .

Pinterest Lily Collins attends the Netflix-hosted New York premiere of Okja. Paul Bruinooge

Lily Collins made a splash at the premiere's after party, held at the Top of the Standard, wearing a Valentino gown.

Pinterest Salma Hayek, Connie Britton, and Chloe Sevigny attend a screening of Beatriz at Dinner. Rabbani and Solimene Photography

Chloë Sevigny wore a turban at a Gucci and The Cinema Society-hosted screening of _Beatriz at Dinne_r, where she posed alongside co-stars Salma Hayek and Connie Britton.

Pinterest Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Stella McCartney, Lorne Michaels, and Chris Rock attend Stella McCartney's Spring 2018 presentation. Joe Schildhorn /BFA.com

Stella McCartney celebrated her Spring 2018 collection with a garden party that brought out several comedy superstars, including Alec Baldwin, Lorne Michaels, and Chris Rock.

Pinterest Martha Hunt and Helena Christensen attend Stella McCartney's Spring 2018 presentation. Joe Schildhorn /BFA.com

The festive affair also brought out the model contingency, including Martha Hunt and Stella McCartney.

Pinterest Lily Collins attends Stella McCartney's Spring 2018 presentation. Joe Schildhorn /BFA.com

Also there: Lily Collins , evidently having a very busy week in New York City.

Pinterest Common, Usher, and Swizz Beatz attend the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Common, Usher, and Swizz Beatz were among the guests at the annual Gordon Parks Foundation Awards.

Pinterest Maxwell Osborne and Chelsea Clinton attend the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards.

Also in attendance, and dinner-mates at the event, were Public School designer Maxwell Osborne and Chelsea Clinton.

Pinterest Judith Light and Oskar Eustis attend the Public Theater Gala. 8 Salamander Productions - Simon Luethi

Judith Light cozied up to Oskar Eustis, the director of the Public Theater, at the organization's annual gala.

Pinterest Jeanne Damas attends a dinner for Tibi.

Jeanne Damas attended a dinner party for Tibi as the brand traveled to the City of Lights.

Pinterest Vlasta Pilot/BFA.com

And Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio hosted a dinner at the Sousa House in New York for Moroccanoil.

Pinterest Ferragamo celebrates the Daniela Villegas for Salvatore Ferragamo: capsule collection hosted by Daniela Villegas, Eric Buterbaugh and Erica Pelosini Marc Patrick/BFA.com

On Saturday, Celebrity Scions Lorraine Nicholson and Tallulah Willis celebrate Daniela Villegas's capsule collection for Salvatore Ferragamo.

Tilda Swinton Dishes on Who She Thinks is a God