Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala: See the Star's Ultra-Committed Red Carpet Looks

There may be nothing that Sarah Jessica Parker loves more than a theme. While most attendees at the Met Gala take the dress code as nothing more than a light suggestion, Parker always commits . For 2013's "Punk: Chaos to Couture" exhibit, the actress arrived in a printed Giles Deacon gown with thigh-high plaid Christian Louboutin boots, topped off with a Philip Treacy-designed mohawk headdress. It was a look she herself would out-do just two years later at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" themed gala in 2015, where she teamed her H&M dress with another headpiece by Treacy, this one made to look like flames were erupting out of her head. It was a look that spurned 1,000 memes—and, really, what more can you ask for from the Met Gala red carpet? Click through for Parker's Met Gala looks over the years.