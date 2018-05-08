Met Gala 2017

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala: See the Star's Ultra-Committed Red Carpet Looks

There may be nothing that Sarah Jessica Parker loves more than a theme. While most attendees at the Met Gala take the dress code as nothing more than a light suggestion, Parker always commits. For 2013's "Punk: Chaos to Couture" exhibit, the actress arrived in a printed Giles Deacon gown with thigh-high plaid Christian Louboutin boots, topped off with a Philip Treacy-designed mohawk headdress. It was a look she herself would out-do just two years later at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" themed gala in 2015, where she teamed her H&M dress with another headpiece by Treacy, this one made to look like flames were erupting out of her head. It was a look that spurned 1,000 memes—and, really, what more can you ask for from the Met Gala red carpet? Click through for Parker's Met Gala looks over the years.
MET Presents Anglomania: The Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: "Anglomania" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2006.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Anglomania at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2006.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Halston Heritage attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Valentino attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Giles Deacon attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker in H&M attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015

Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Monse attends the"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala,

Sarah Jessica Parker attends "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Dolce & Gabbana at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Dolce & Gabbana at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

