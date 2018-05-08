Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala: See the Star's Ultra-Committed Red Carpet Looks

Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: "Anglomania" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2006.
Sarah Jessica Parker in Halston Heritage attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010.
Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011.
Sarah Jessica Parker in Valentino attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012.
Sarah Jessica Parker in Giles Deacon attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker in H&M attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015
Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014
Sarah Jessica Parker in Monse attends the"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala,
Sarah Jessica Parker wears Dolce & Gabbana at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
