A Simple Scarf Is This Season's Fashion MVP

It's fashion week in New York City, which means you're likely to see a whole lot of statement heels, major outerwear, and some flashy handbags, as we do season after season. But this go around, a new hot item is emerging on fashion's most ubiquitous—and surprising—accessory: the humble scarf. Typically reserved for your chic aunt's neck, today the scarf is fashion's most versatile item. Wear it tied around your head in a chic balacava-esque nature, or fasten around your purse for an extra dose of glamour. Any way you like, it's a surefire way to get noticed. Here, a look at how to style the new must-have.
Vintage jacket and pants from Passage, Paris; vintage skirt from Re-See; JW Anderson head scarf; Emma Willis scarf; Urstadt Swan mittens.
Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
1/11

Vintage jacket and pants from Passage, Paris; vintage skirt from Re-See; JW Anderson head scarf; Emma Willis scarf; Urstadt Swan mittens.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
2/11

JW Anderson knit tank, sweater, and head scarf; Givenchy sunglasses; Hermès short necklace; Foundrae necklaces and charms; Loewe bag.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
3/11

From left: Chloé dress and belt; Paco Rabanne pants; JW Anderson head scarf; Hermès short necklace; Foundrae necklaces and charms; Max Mara gloves; Ports 1961 bag; Charvet scarf (around bag strap); vintage Maison Margiela boots from 1stdibs.com. JW Anderson dress and head scarf; Emma Willis scarf; Sermoneta Gloves gloves; Loewe bag.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
4/11

Comme des Garçons jumpsuit, shirt, leggings, chain, and boots; stylist’s own head scarf.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
5/11

Vintage jacket from Passage, Paris; Calvin Klein 205W39NYC tank top and skirt; Gucci pants; JW Anderson head scarf; Hermès short necklace; Foundrae necklaces and charms; Maison Margiela boots from totokaelo.com.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
6/11

From left: Louis Vuitton shirt, turtleneck, skirt, hat, bag, and boots; Foundrae necklace; stylist’s own head scarf. Louis Vuitton jacket, shirt, turtleneck, skirt, and hat; stylist’s own head scarf. Beauty note: Amp up the daytime drama. Chanel’s Stylo Ombre et Contour Eyeshadow glides onto skin, delivering a smoldering gaze with a soft-focus finish.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
7/11

Loewe dress; vintage pants from Passage, Paris; JW Anderson head scarf; Foundrae necklaces and charms; vintage scarves from What Goes Around Comes Around, New York; Hermès bag; Agnona belt; vintage MM6 Maison Margiela gloves from yoox.com; vintage Maison Margiela boots from 1stdibs.com.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
8/11

Coach 1941 jacket and skirt; Yohji Yamamoto top; Giorgio Armani pants; JW Anderson head scarf; Hermès short necklace; Foundrae necklaces and charms; Maison Margiela boots. Vintage bag from Passage, Paris.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
9/11

JW Anderson knit tank, sweater, skirt, and head scarf; Giorgio Armani pants; Gucci sunglasses; Hermès short necklace; Foundrae necklaces and charms; Loewe bag; vintage Maison Margiela boots from Resurrection, New York.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.
10/11

From left: Louis Vuitton jacket, dress, pants, bag, and boots; JW Anderson head scarf. Vintage coat from Passage, Paris; Chloé vest and belt; Loewe skirt; JW Anderson head scarf and bag; Proenza Schouler boots; stylist’s own fringe scarf.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé. Hair by Damien Boissinot at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Mark Carrasquillo for Nars at Streeters; Manicures by Isabelle Guyon at Majeure Prod. Set design by Andrew Lim Clarkson at Bryant Artists. Casting by Edward Kim at the Talent Group. Models: Rianne van Rompaey at DNA Model Management, Oudey Egone at Oui Management. Produced by Marie Hu at Northsix Paris; Production Manager: Stefany Turner at Northsix Paris; Production Coordinator: Ines Chenguel; Retouching by Noah Beyene; Digital Technicians: Magnus Bergqvist, Romain Courtios; Photography Assistants: Noah Beyene, Filip Alfvag, Paul Jedwab, Joris Rossi; Fashion Assistants: Rae Boxer, Elizabeth Wholley, Nelly Carle; Set Assistant: Sophie Coates; Tailor: Carole Savaton at Atelier-On-Set; Production Assistants: Kevin Coutinho, Melissa Lartigue, Ashleigh Hayward, Vivien Loiseau, Ben Cayzac.
11/11

Comme des Garçons jumpsuit and chain; stylist’s own head scarf.

Keywords