A Simple Scarf Is This Season's Fashion MVP

It's fashion week in New York City, which means you're likely to see a whole lot of statement heels, major outerwear, and some flashy handbags , as we do season after season. But this go around, a new hot item is emerging on fashion's most ubiquitous—and surprising—accessory: the humble scarf. Typically reserved for your chic aunt's neck, today the scarf is fashion's most versatile item. Wear it tied around your head in a chic balacava-esque nature, or fasten around your purse for an extra dose of glamour. Any way you like, it's a surefire way to get noticed. Here, a look at how to style the new must-have.