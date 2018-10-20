What the Cool Kids Wore This Season at Seoul Fashion Week

Seoul never disappoints when it comes to Fashion Week street style. Season after season, showgoers dress to impress in bold plaids and prints, neon colors, and plenty of streetwear. Here, some of the best looks from this week's Seoul Fashion Week, shot by W's photographer on the scene Adam Katz Sinding.
Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Friday, October 19th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

