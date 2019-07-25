Style Evolution

How Sharon Tate's Flower-Child Style Took Over the '60s

In the second half of the '60s, Sharon Tate was the ultimate California It Girl: the walking embodiment of the boho-femme look that the West Coast came to be known for. After her appearance in Mark Robson's iconic film adaptation of Valley of the Dolls in 1967, Tate's dreamy ingénue style took off like wildfire. Leather, fringe, denim—these were the textures Tate preferred, and she'd flutter around barefoot whenever she got the chance. Her life was tragically—and famously—cut short in 1969, when she became a victim of the Manson family, but her aesthetic remains influential even today. Here, a look at how Tate's flower-child style blossomed.
Sharon Tate
Getty Images
1/11

Portrait of Sharon Tate, 1960. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/11

Sharon Tate pictured at her flat in Eaton Square, London, September 1965. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/11

Sharon Tate in London, 1965. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sharon Tate, 1965.
4/11

Sharon Tate, 1965. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/11

Sharon Tate at her apartment in Belgravia, London, October 1965. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/11

Sharon Tate in an exterior portrait, 1965. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/11

Sharon Tate leaving London's Heathrow Airport for Munich en route for Northern Italy to work on a new film "The Vampire Killers”, 1966. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sharon Tate, 1969.
8/11

Sharon Tate, 1969. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sharon Tate, 1967.
9/11

Sharon Tate, 1967. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/11

Portrait of Sharon Tate, 1968. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
11/11

Portrait of Sharon Tate, 1969. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

