Simone Rocha Brought the Irish Countryside to London Fashion Week

Along with Victoria Beckham Simone Rocha brought the spring/summer 2020 season of London Fashion Week on Sunday with yet another ethereal collection. This time around, though, Rocha upped the fantasy, making it well worth the hour-long trek to her venue of choice: a 19th-century theater on the highest hilltop overlooking London. For inspiration, the Dublin-born designer turned to the Celtic tradition of Wren Day, meaning that embroidered pieces of straw wove throughout the collection's layers upon layers of ruffles, lace, frills, and puff sleeves. There was no mistaking the fact that Rocha used pearls, too; one was even large enough for Karen Elson to carry it as a purse. Head backstage with the rest of the cast—including the actress Lesley Manville —for a closer look, here.