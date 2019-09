Having bid summer farewell with a last bit of parasailing and wine-drinking in Italy Victoria Beckham got back to work on Sunday by showcasing her spring/summer 2020 collection during London Fashion Week (and taking care to live-stream it on her newly established YouTube channel). In a way, the collection was a mix of business and leisure, too: For nearly every brightly colored, frilly caftan—some even in the increasingly omnipresent shade of slime green —there was also a structured, '70s-style suit, plus a few camel coats that seemed to suggest Beckham's expecting a rather chilly spring. As ever, though, a good portion of the action took place in the front row, where the entire Beckham family—including eight-year-old Harper , who also spent some time backstage—could be found alongside Helen Mirren and Billy Porter, cheering on their mom. Take it all in from the runway (aka the lobby of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office), here.