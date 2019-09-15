LFW

Even Victoria Beckham Wants You to Dress in Slime Green

Having bid summer farewell with a last bit of parasailing and wine-drinking in Italy, Victoria Beckham got back to work on Sunday by showcasing her spring/summer 2020 collection during London Fashion Week (and taking care to live-stream it on her newly established YouTube channel). In a way, the collection was a mix of business and leisure, too: For nearly every brightly colored, frilly caftan—some even in the increasingly omnipresent shade of slime green—there was also a structured, '70s-style suit, plus a few camel coats that seemed to suggest Beckham's expecting a rather chilly spring. As ever, though, a good portion of the action took place in the front row, where the entire Beckham family—including eight-year-old Harper, who also spent some time backstage—could be found alongside Helen Mirren and Billy Porter, cheering on their mom. Take it all in from the runway (aka the lobby of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office), here.
and
On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
1/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
2/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
3/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
4/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
5/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
6/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
7/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
8/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
10/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
11/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
12/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
13/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
14/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
15/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
16/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
17/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
18/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
19/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
20/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
21/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
22/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
23/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
24/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
25/25

On the runway at the Victoria Beckham Show during London Fashion Week on Sunday, September 15th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Keywords

Victoria Beckham