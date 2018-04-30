Last month, Victoria Beckham announced that she's soon launching a line of skincare products, branching out on her own after a 2016 collaboration with Estée Lauder. Now it looks like she might soon be facing some competition—from none other than her and David Beckham 's 6-year-old, Harper Beckham . (This is, after all, the Beckham family, aka a family that's abnormally stuffed with fame and talent, even by pop-culture standards.)

Still, Victoria seems far from upset about the possibility that her daughter, who only recently found out she was a pop star, is getting into the field. Indeed, after Harper finished up her homework over the weekend, Mom deigned to let her try out her plastic, definitely not pore-friendly palette of body paint on her immaculately smooth face, prompting the proud parent to laud her as "so creative!!!" and document the whole session on Instagram stories. "Future make up artist?" asked Beckham. Seems like the Pat McGraths and Gucci Westmans of the world should watch out.

Pinterest Harper Beckham's makeup kit, and Harper putting it to use on Victoria Beckham. Courtesy of @victoriabeckham

Harper ended up going for the cat emoji as the inspiration for her mom's look. David, on the other hand, who's been known to, for one, rock a mullet over the years, appropriately got a more experimental, abstract look, with ears of sorts on his forehead, a black spot on his nose, and no shortage of glitter on his cheeks.

Pinterest Harper Beckham doing Victoria Beckham's makeup. Courtesy of @victoriabeckham

Pinterest Harper Beckham doing David Beckham's makeup. Courtesy of @victoriabeckham

Indeed, Victoria seems to already be preparing to take Harper's beauty proclivities to the mainstream; back in December, she trademarked her 6-year-old's name for exclusive commercial use. To be fair, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Romeo's names were also trademarked, but Harper has definitely been ahead of the game when it comes to family fame; when she was just 5, one of her drawings made it onto one of Victoria's T-shirts. (Victoria also posted a video of her daughter wearing a headband accented with antlers, going through a series of outfit illustrations and saying that she was having a "fashion sale," so Harper now has a year-plus in fashion under her belt.)

Even between managing her children's budding talents—Brooklyn is now a photographer , with Romeo as one of his models, and Cruz is a budding (and already quite impressive) musician —Victoria wasn't lying when she said that despite her famously miserable demeanor, she does actually have quite a bit of fun . After a weekend of family time, for example, she posted a photo of a bowl of jumbo prawns, declaring it "life changing" for being cooked in tequila.

