Sometimes it's easy to forget that before Victoria Beckham was a fashion designer, she was a pop star and a member of the Spice Girls. Though, apparently there are some who don't even remember a time in which the Spice Girls ruled the world. Including, it seems, little Harper Beckham , David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child.

Harper was probably previously aware of her mom's fame, thanks to that fashion line—which Harper herself seems to be interested in taking part in . (She's already appreciating her mother's current career by being one of the chicest kid in the fashion game .) But it was apparently only on Friday that she found out about her mom's years of singing the Spice Girls' biggest hits, according to a recent story on Victoria's Instagram .

Victoria posted a few choice photos on her Instagram story of Harper playing with five miniature Spice Girls. The Posh Spice doll is wearing her signature little black dress and blunt bob, and next to her there's Baby Spice with her pigtails, Scary Spice in her leopard dress, Sporty Spice in her workout gear, and Ginger Spice in a Union Jack dress. The photo's caption reads, "Harper loves her Spice Girl dolls!"

You'd think that maybe she'd know that she was playing with a doll version of her mother from decades past, but it makes sense that before the age of 6, Harper might not have quite understood what exactly it meant for her mom to be a pop star. So Victoria showed her daughter the Spice Girls dolls and revealed her not-so-secret past.

The final photo's caption says, "When you find out mummy was a pop star!! Xxx"

