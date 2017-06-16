Victoria Beckham 's famous fashionable frown has spanned decades, continents, and infinite red carpets, but don't be fooled—it's all an elaborate facade.

In a new interview with Vogue Netherlands , Beckham revealed that her oft-sullen outward expression is actually the complete opposite of the Beckham household's general mood. " David and I have a lot of fun together," she said. "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore."

The former Spice Girl's secret to a blissful marriage and family life all comes down to balance. She explained her daily routine to the magazine: "I go for a three-mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a PT, which gives me just enough time to get to the kitchen to puree Romeo's avocados. His toast jumps out of the toaster the minute he comes down for breakfast."

Not part of this precise balance (and flawless early-morning timing), however, is anxiety about aging. "I'm not perfect, [I] don't have to look like I'm 25 . I'm 43, that sounds worse than it feels," Beckham said. "I focus on what I’ve accomplished and I feel blessed."

Victoria Beckham has addressed her seemingly moody expressions in the past. Most recently, she stepped out in a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, "Fashion stole my smile" and explained the sartorial choice during an appearance on The Late Late Show in March. "This is me just sort of poking fun at myself," she told host James Corden . "The question I get asked almost all the time is 'Why don't you smile?' People think I'm so, you know, damn miserable. So this is me just having a bit of fun, laughing at myself." Touché.

