The Slime Green Trend Has Dripped Into Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

One color that's made its way into the fold at Copenhagen Fashion Week is slime green , the trend that supermodels like Bella Hadid and Chanel Iman have been popularizing for months, and captured the attention of pop culture enigmas like Billie Eilish . Of course, then, it's only natural for the Scandinavian It Girls to take it to the next level on the street during Fashion Week this August, whether it's the hue of an accessory or a full ensemble. And no matter how temperate the weather may be, the need for a good pair of sunglasses clearly remains at the forefront of the minds of the chic and stylish. See the best street style from those stepping out, in slime green and beyond, here.