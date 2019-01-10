Bella Hadid and Chanel Iman have given their stamps of approval to the neon green trend, but like the models themselves, they couldn't be more different. Both models recently stepped out this week varying takes on neon green, following in the wake of Kendall Jenner's green phase circa the holidays.

Hadid opted for a sportier vibe when she attended the Louis Vuitton Dinner Mens SS19 Temporary Residency in a striking neon green vest by the brand's artistic menswear director Virgil Abloh. She paired the eye-catching piece with a dress-length white shirt and sneakers, balancing out the look with a sleek updo and a cat-eye. She also wore mismatched earrings, letting one hoop dangle with another pair of drop earrings. Hadid posted an up-close glimpse of her look on her Instagram, where she shared a selfie of the green moment with the words, "Shout out to Hung and Jennifer! ☘️💚☘️" She was referencing her makeup artist Hung Vanngo and her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez.

Iman, on the other hand, went in a more feminine direction with neon green. She wore a mini sheath dress in the unmissable color, with wing-like sleeves. The model and actress wore the Alex Perry dress to the WeWork Creator Global Finals, and paired it with a high ponytail and no-makeup makeup. She shared a photo of her look from the evening while holding her daughter, Cali Clay Shepard, who she welcomed back in August with her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. "Hard working mom," she captioned the photo.

Hadid, Iman, and Jenner aren't the only celebrities to try out the neon green and lime green trend in recent months. This week Ashley Graham wore a neon green turtleneck and before that Blake Lively stepped out in a full neon green suit. Hailey Baldwin and Victoria Justice have also experimented with the bright shade. But no one's commitment to it tops Kim Kardashian, who coordinated a lime green two-piece outfit with an actual car. Kardashian also shared a selfie in the same look, while posing in front of other neon green options in her closet back in September.

But the best neon green look so far might belong to five-year-old North West who showed everyone how it's done at her brother's Tarzan-themed birthday party.