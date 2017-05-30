View as SlideshowSofia's World

A Guided Tour to Sofia Coppola's Inspirations by Sofia Coppola Herself

Sofia Coppola’s vision as a filmmaker, from The Virgin Suicides to Marie Antoinette, has been informed by all manner of imagery and artifacts, so W asked her to deconstruct some of her latest projects, including The Beguiled, which was filmed in and around New Orleans and stars Nicole Kidman alongside Coppola muses Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, as well as two commercials she created for Cartier and Calvin Klein. As always, her mood boards featured images from the quirkiest fringes of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s—a time of authenticity, when personal style and photography weren’t so micromanaged by professional image-makers.
Credit
&quot;Me and my producer Youree Henley filming <em>The Beguiled</em> in New Orleans. He understands what’s important to me—all the details. He makes it happen and keeps it fun. I wanted a work uniform, so Julie de Libran at Sonia Rykiel made this jumpsuit for me.&quot;
Courtesy of Sofia Coppola
Working Girls

Courtesy of Sofia Coppola
Star Struck

"It was so great to work with Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. Colin was a good sport about being our token male, and you can’t take your eyes off Nicole!"

Courtesy of Sofia Coppola
Working Girls

"Here is Kirsten Dunst as the teacher at the Farnsworth school in The Beguiled, with her students, played by Angourie Rice, Elle Fanning, Addison Riecke, and Emma Howard."

Copyright Eggleston Artistic Trust, Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York/London
Feminine Mystique

"A William Eggleston photo (Untitled, 1974) that I had in mind when shooting some of the girls in the film together."

Courtesy of Sofia Coppola
Director’s Cut

"Working with Elle is always a pleasure. It was fun to see her walking around in those frilly skirts."

Courtesy of Rosegallery and the Artist
Feminine Mystique

"I also love this photo, Woman with Blue Bow, by Jo Ann Callis, from 1977. I saw it in the newspaper and ordered her book Woman Twirling. It reminded me of the feeling of femininity and frustration I wanted to achieve in The Beguiled."

Courtesy of Sofia Coppola
Director’s Cut

"I took this snapshot on the set of The Beguiled, with my Contax T2."

Courtesy of Mark Seliger/Condé Nast
Eye Candy

"This photo of Bill Murray always makes me smile."

Courtesy of the Artist and Cooper Cole, Toronto
"The artist Sara Cwynar’s Picture of Pens, 2015, is currently on the bulletin board in my office."

Courtesy of Fiorucci Archive
Graphic Material

"Fiorucci was my favorite label as a kid, and I’m so excited it’s being revived with designs from the archives. The graphics, which were always amazing, are being collected in a new book. "

Alamy Images
"Romy Schneider, in Chanel, in Visconti’s The Job (1962)—her style in this film is the best! I would love to lounge around a palazzo like that."

Courtesy of Cartier
Role Model

"When Cartier asked me to do a commercial for the Panthère watch I instantly thought of Hutton and that era of sophisticated and glamorous women in the late ’70s/early  ’80s, around the time the watch first came out. (Those were the women I grew up admiring.) The Australian actress Courtney Eaton, who is so cute and nice, and is so natural in front of the camera, played the Panthère woman. It’s a fantasy day in her life."

Alamy Images
Role Model

"Lauren Hutton with Richard Gere in American Gigolo, another favorite of mine!"

Courtesy of The Sam Haskins Estate 2017
Me and My Calvins

"When Calvin Klein approached me about the project, I thought about the Sam Haskins books I loved when I was in my 20s. [An image from the photographer’s Five Girls, 1962, above.] I found my old books and used them as a starting point to create the mood I was going for."

Courtesy of Sofia Coppola
Me and My Calvins

"I took this photo on the set of an underwear commercial I did for Calvin Klein. It was fun to think about how to do an underwear campaign that could be sexy and playful without being embarrassing. I was so glad to be able to cast great women I like and who are all smart and cool."

Courtesy of Sofia Coppola
Me and My Calvins

