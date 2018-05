“I am large. I contain multitudes,” wrote the great poet Walt Whitman, perfectly summing up the complexity of being a human being. We play many roles in our day to day, and take on a variety of characteristics—from wife to mother to babe to boss lady; one moment soft and sweet; the next, tough as nails. And as life is never so cut-and-dried, nor then should our wardrobes be. Fortunately, the spring collections offered an array of clothes for just about any mood we might find ourselves in. At Gucci and Carolina Herrera , there were flirty, festive cocktail dresses to dazzle your dinner guests, and at Celine and Dior , strictly tailored pieces that mean serious business. Finally, Giorgio Armani ’s shimmering suits and Prada ’s embellished coats offered a kind of arty punk sensibility that said, I am both fun and not to be effed with. Who are you today?