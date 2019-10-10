Spring-Summer 2020's Top Ten Trends Now that we've wrapped up a full fashion month, with hundreds of shows across four cities, it's time to start answering the question at the heart of it all: what will we be wearing next spring? There were plenty of trends to take into account, but a few main themes were crystal clear: the idea of rebellion, specifically as seen in the sixties era; and a move toward sustainability and repurposing. We were told to shop vintage—or, better yet, pull from our grandmothers' closets—at Marc Jacobs in New York and Celine in Paris. In Milan, we were encouraged to don earthy materials at Prada, worn-in shearlings at Miu Miu, and intricate yarns at Marni. And there were also nuanced takes on classic suiting, 90’s naked dresses, and some pretty powerful polka dots. Looking for the full report? Here, the 10 trends that have everyone talking.