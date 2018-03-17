Get Lucky

30 High-Fashion Ways to Wear Green on St. Patrick's Day

If you're here, you don't own a four-leaf clover sweater. (Thank Saint Patrick for that.) But you may have an obligation to wear green, either way, so today, W magazine is here to help you find the most outrageously elegant (and expensive) ways to wear green for the holiday to make the Irish patron saint proud. For example, instead of a simple green top, try a python trench, a bright jumpsuit, or a leopard-print tuxedo. Alternatively, take cues from Beyoncé and just flaunt head-to-toe sequins. If you're feeling shy, emerald lingerie works, too. And if you're just in it for the accessories, green pumps, tights, and/or emerald earrings are a great way to subtly shout out your roots. Since Pantone declared "greenery" the color of 2017, (and it showed up all over the Fall 2017 runways), there's no way to go wrong when it comes to wearing this color—especially on Saint Patrick's Day. Here, 30 high-fashion ways to wear green from the W magazine archives.
Joan Smalls photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2015.
1/30

Joan Smalls photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2015.

2/30

Photograph by Glen Luchford for W Magazine, March 2017.

3/30

Beyonce photographed by Patrick Demarchelier for W Magazine, Jully 2011.

4/30

Aline Weber photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, December 2014.

5/30

Lara Stone photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, October 2010.

6/30

Photograph by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, December 2014.

7/30

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, April 2014.

8/30

Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.

9/30

Photograph by Harry Carr for W Magazine, January 2016.

10/30

Photograph by Hugues Laurent for W Magazine, May 2014.

11/30

Photograph by Patrick Demarchelier for W Magazine, March 2016.

12/30

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2011.

13/30

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2008.

Chinsee George, Iannaccone Thomas
14/30

Photograph by Thomas Iannaccone for W Magazine, November 1985.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
15/30

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2011.

16/30

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2010.

Sorrenti Mario
17/30

Photography by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, August 2009.

BEN HASSETT
18/30

Photograph by Ben Hassett for W Magazine, May 2016.

19/30

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2016.

20/30

Photograph by Robbie Fimmano for W Magazine, April 2016.

21/30

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2009.

Iannaccone Thomas
22/30

Photograph by Thomas Iannaccone for W Magazine, June 1990.

23/30

Photograph by Olins Josh for W Magazine, October 2011.

24/30

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2008.

25/30

Photograph by Mert and Marcus, for W Magazine, March 2011.

Michael Thompson
26/30

Photograph by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, September 2011.

Juergen Teller
27/30

Kristen McMenamy photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, October 2008.

Thomas Iannaccone
28/30

Photograph by Thomas Iannaccone for W Magazine, June 1990.

Craig McDean
29/30

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, June 2011.

ZOE GHERTNER
30/30

Natalie Westling photographed by Zoe Ghertner for W Magazine, September 2017.

Keywords

Saint Patricks DayGreenArchivesIn The Mood For