30 High-Fashion Ways to Wear Green on St. Patrick's Day

If you're here, you don't own a four-leaf clover sweater. (Thank Saint Patrick for that.) But you may have an obligation to wear green, either way, so today, W magazine is here to help you find the most outrageously elegant (and expensive) ways to wear green for the holiday to make the Irish patron saint proud. For example, instead of a simple green top, try a python trench, a bright jumpsuit, or a leopard-print tuxedo. Alternatively, take cues from Beyoncé and just flaunt head-to-toe sequins. If you're feeling shy, emerald lingerie works, too. And if you're just in it for the accessories, green pumps, tights, and/or emerald earrings are a great way to subtly shout out your roots. Since Pantone declared "greenery" the color of 2017, (and it showed up all over the Fall 2017 runways), there's no way to go wrong when it comes to wearing this color—especially on Saint Patrick's Day. Here, 30 high-fashion ways to wear green from the W magazine archives.