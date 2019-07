Let Winona Ryder and Milly Bobby Brown Inspire Your '80s Sci-Fi Summer Style

As Stranger Things mania shows no signs of slowing down, why not take some notes from the third season's very '80s sense of style (no scrunchie or glamour shot is spared in this season) and kick it up a notch with some high fashion inspiration as seen in the pages of W? The style of Stranger Things is a pastiche of '80s suburban nostalgia—like big hair, letterman jackets, and tube socks—but consider the science fiction element of the series as well. Within the story, there are plenty of references to the classic creature features that made everyone scared of monsters and anything else that goes bump in the night (in this case, it's the Demogorgons escaping the Upside Down and entering the "real world" of Hawkins, Indiana), and many references to the glossy underbelly of the sci-fi B-movies of the era. Winona Ryder photographed by Steven Klein and Millie Bobby Brown photographed by Alasdair McLellan make the case for incorporating some of that sleek sci-fi style into your own wardrobe and beauty routines. Get your creature feature fashion inspiration for the summer, here.